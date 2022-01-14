Richland confirms 31 new, 127 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Dec. 14 from the North Dakota Department of Health.
31 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County
127 — active positive COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County
245 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
9 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday
3,244 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2,313 confirmed by PCR tests and 931 deemed probable by antigen tests)
4,100 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
2,046 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday; three new deaths were confirmed Friday; they are believed to include one each among ages 40-49, 60-69 and 80 or older; one of the deaths occurred in December 2021, followed by two this month; the deceased are believed to have been one each from Burleigh, Cass and Morton counties, North Dakota
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021
3,096 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
16,529 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census
approximately 60.7 — percent of county residents (8,973 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 13
approximately 59.6 — percent of county residents (number unavailable) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
55.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (416,448 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday
52.5 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (394,041 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
1,951 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 0-19 (445 among ages 0-5, 519 among ages 6-11, 334 among ages 12-14 and 653 among ages 15-19)
1,755 — active cases statewide among people in their 20s
1,777 — active cases statewide among people in their 30s
1,257 — active cases statewide among people in their 40s
916 — active cases statewide among people in their 50s
904 — active cases statewide among people ages 60 and older (565 among people in their 60s, 213 among people in their 70s and 126 among people ages 80 and older)
53 — counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least once active COVID-19 case Friday; 48 counties had new cases; seven had single-digit activity
2,891 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County, North Dakota
640 — new cases in Cass County
1,211 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
332 — new cases in Burleigh County
8,560 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
2,106 — new cases statewide
1,030 — new recoveries statewide
135 — hospitalizations Friday statewide due to COVID-19
22 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
38 — number of individuals statewide in their 60s hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 30 hospitalizations among people in their 70s and 26 among people in their 50s
1,129 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
699 — individuals ages 70-79 (420 total) and 60-69 (279 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
218 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 22 ages 30-39, 53 ages 40-49 and 131 ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
