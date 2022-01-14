Richland confirms 31 new, 127 active COVID-19 cases Friday
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Dec. 14 from the North Dakota Department of Health.

31 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County

127 — active positive COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County

245 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County

9 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday

3,244 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2,313 confirmed by PCR tests and 931 deemed probable by antigen tests)

4,100 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

2,046 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday; three new deaths were confirmed Friday; they are believed to include one each among ages 40-49, 60-69 and 80 or older; one of the deaths occurred in December 2021, followed by two this month; the deceased are believed to have been one each from Burleigh, Cass and Morton counties, North Dakota

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021

3,096 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County

16,529 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census

approximately 60.7 — percent of county residents (8,973 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 13

approximately 59.6 — percent of county residents (number unavailable) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday

55.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (416,448 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday

52.5 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (394,041 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday

1,951 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 0-19 (445 among ages 0-5, 519 among ages 6-11, 334 among ages 12-14 and 653 among ages 15-19)

1,755 — active cases statewide among people in their 20s

1,777 — active cases statewide among people in their 30s

1,257 — active cases statewide among people in their 40s

916 — active cases statewide among people in their 50s

904 — active cases statewide among people ages 60 and older (565 among people in their 60s, 213 among people in their 70s and 126 among people ages 80 and older)

53 — counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least once active COVID-19 case Friday; 48 counties had new cases; seven had single-digit activity

2,891 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County, North Dakota

640 — new cases in Cass County

1,211 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

332 — new cases in Burleigh County

8,560 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota

2,106 — new cases statewide

1,030 — new recoveries statewide

135 — hospitalizations Friday statewide due to COVID-19

22 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

38 — number of individuals statewide in their 60s hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 30 hospitalizations among people in their 70s and 26 among people in their 50s

1,129 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

699 — individuals ages 70-79 (420 total) and 60-69 (279 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

218 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 22 ages 30-39, 53 ages 40-49 and 131 ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

