Richland confirms 31 new, 82 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, has not had a confirmed local death from or related to COVID-19 since November 2021. The county has confirmed only 21 such deaths to date.

Keeping track of COVID-19 trends in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Feb. 4 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

31 — new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

82 — active local positive COVID-19 cases

209 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally

11 — new local recoveries from COVID-19

3,892 — cumulative recorded positive local COVID-19 cases (2,590 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,302 deemed probable by antigen tests)

2,127 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19; six new deaths were confirmed Friday; they include three among ages 80 and older, two among ages 70-79 and one among ages 60-69; one death each was confirmed in Barnes, Cass, Dickey, McKenzie, Morton and Stark counties, North Dakota

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021

3,789 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County

15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals

approximately 61.7 — percent of county residents ages 5 and older who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 3

approximately 60.7 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday

56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (421,978 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday

53.3 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (400,191 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday

1,215 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 0-19 (395 among ages 0-5, 329 among ages 6-11, 139 among ages 12-14 and 352 among ages 15-19)

885 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29

1,035 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39

721 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49

605 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59

433 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69

477 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (237 among ages 70-79 and 240 among ages 80 and older)

53 — counties in North Dakota; 51 had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 46 had new cases; 11 had single-digit activity

1,374 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County

291 — new cases in Cass County

785 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

175 — new cases in Burleigh County

5,371 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

1,083 — new cases statewide

912 — new recoveries statewide

163 — hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19

14 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

38 — individuals statewide ages 80 and older hospitalized due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 37 hospitalizations each among ages 60-69 and 70-79 and 22 among ages 50-59

1,156 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

739 — individuals ages 70-79 (446 total) and 60-69 (293 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

232 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 24 ages 30-39, 56 ages 40-49 and 140 ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

