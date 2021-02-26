Richland confirms 4 new, 28 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 28 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Feb. 26. The county held for a fourth day at No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s four new local cases are down from the five new confirmed Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The 28 active cases are up from the 25 confirmed Thursday.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 30 active COVID-19 cases Friday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Rolette County confirmed 18 active cases and ranked No. 9. The top 10 was completed by Hettinger County, which confirmed 12 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,745 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,701 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, according to the latest NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 302 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,442 individuals as of Friday. The most recently confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 60s from Cass County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
A total of 94 new COVID-19 cases, up from Thursday’s 91 new cases, were confirmed Friday in North Dakota. The state’s active cases also rose to 707 from 706 active cases on Thursday. According to NDDoH, 8,185 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. The state confirmed 91 new recoveries Friday.
To date, 211,507 doses of the 214,480 COVID-19 vaccine doses North Dakota’s received have been administered. This includes 3,652 doses administered in Richland County and 44,119 doses administered in Cass County. A total of 126,570 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from 25 hospitalizations on Thursday.
NDDoH confirmed 118 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 117 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 110 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 15 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. The number of deceased is down from the 76 individuals in January 2021, 282 individuals in December 2020 and the peak, 499 individuals in November 2020. Of the 1,442 cumulative deaths statewide, 912 have been among ages 80 and older, 267 have been among ages 70-79 and 161 have been among ages 60-69.
To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death among ages 15-19 in North Dakota, followed by three among ages 20-29 and eight among ages 30-39. The 40-49 age group in North Dakota has had 24 COVID-19 or related deaths to date, followed by 66 among ages 50-59.
Twenty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ten of the 53 counties reported no active cases. Thirty-three counties each reported 11 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 10 counties, four including Richland County reported 30 or fewer active cases.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Ward County, 16 cases; Stark County, 13 cases; Cass and Grand Forks counties, 12 cases each; and Burleigh County, eight cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 145 cases; Burleigh County, 104 cases; Grand Forks County, 72 cases; Ward County, 63 cases; and Stark County, 47 cases.
More than 40.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 53 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
For more information, visit health.nd.gov.
