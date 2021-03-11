Richland confirms 4 new, 33 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, March 11. The county rose Thursday to a tie for sixth place for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Thursday’s four new cases are down from the seven new confirmed Wednesday, March 10. The 33 active cases are level with the 33 active cases confirmed Wednesday. Three new recoveries were confirmed Thursday, down from Wednesday’s nine new recoveries.
North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data had Richland County tying with Williams County, North Dakota, which also confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 active cases and came in eighth place.
Richland County has had 1,808 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,758 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday. A total of 54 new COVID-19 tests, down from Wednesday’s 59 tests, have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Thursday to 1,454 individuals to date. All three were women in their 90s, NDDoH confirmed. There was one each from Pierce, Ransom and Ward counties, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 112 new and 641 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 106 new and 612 active cases Wednesday. A total of 7,340 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, up from 4,505 new tests Wednesday. Seventy-nine new recoveries were confirmed Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 75 new recoveries.
To date, 280,120 doses of the 289,975 COVID-19 vaccine doses received in North Dakota have been administered. A total of 5,391 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 60,594 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 167,773 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Seventeen individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s 18 individuals. To date, NDDoH has confirmed no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,454 cumulative deaths statewide, 920 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 117 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 98 active cases statewide. The 20-29 age group had 97 active cases statewide and the 50-59 age group had 89 active cases.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Eight counties reported no active cases. Thirty-seven counties confirmed 12 or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 42 cases; Stark County, 10 cases; Grand Forks County, nine cases; Ward County, seven cases; and Burleigh County, six cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 173 cases; Stark County, 61 cases; Burleigh County, 57 cases; Ward County, 54 cases; and Grand Forks County, 47 cases.
Nearly 41.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
