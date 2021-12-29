Richland confirms 5 new, 18 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Dec. 29 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

5 — new COVID-19 or related cases Wednesday in Richland County

18 — active positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County

74 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County

14 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday

3,003 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday (2,214 confirmed by PCR tests and 789 deemed probable by antigen tests)

1,773 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

105 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

333 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Wednesday

17,214 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 4.539 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

643 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1695 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

177 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0467 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

1 in 22 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines became available on Dec. 14, 2020

1 in 6 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines became available on Dec. 14, 2020

2,005 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday; three new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, believed to be one among ages 60-69, one among ages 70-79 and one among ages 80 and older

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Nov. 9

2,964 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

65.1 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,672 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to NDDoH; the state did not provide information as to how many local youth ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of vaccine

64 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,537 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Dec. 28, according to NDDoH

54.6 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (410,636 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Dec. 28

51.5 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (386,980 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Dec. 28

382 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (135 among ages 0-5, 104 among ages 6-11, 41 among ages 12-14 and 102 among ages 15-19)

370 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29

395 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39

756 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (267 among ages 40-49, 228 among ages 50-59, 153 among ages 60-69, 65 among ages 70-79 and 43 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 43 counties had new cases; 29 counties had single-digit activity

632 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota

233 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County

313 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

100 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

1,903 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

646 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

655 — new COVID-19 recoveries in North Dakota

108 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19

18 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

31 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 24 among ages 50-59, 19 among ages 70-79 and 13 among ages 40-49

1,117 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

685 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (413 total) and 60-69 (272 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

203 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; two among ages 15-19, nine among ages 20-29, 17 among ages 30-39, 49 among ages 40-49 and 126 among ages 50-59

3 — number of North Dakota counties with new confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths Wednesday: Bowman, Ramsey and Ward counties, with one each, according to NDDoH information

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

