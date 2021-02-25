Richland confirms 5 new, 25 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five new and 25 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Feb. 25. The county held for a third day at No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Thursday’s five new cases are down from the eight new confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 25 active cases are up from the 19 confirmed Wednesday.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 31 active COVID-19 cases Thursday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Rolette County confirmed 16 active cases and ranked No. 9. The top 10 was completed by Hettinger County, which confirmed 11 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,740 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,699 recoveries and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, according to the latest NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 140 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,441 individuals as of Thursday. The most recently confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 90s from Stutsman County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
A total of 91 new COVID-19 cases, down from Wednesday’s 118 new cases, were confirmed Thursday in North Dakota. The state’s active cases also rose to 706 from 702 active cases on Wednesday. According to NDDoH, 7,010 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
To date, 201,181 doses of the 214,480 COVID-19 vaccine doses North Dakota’s received have been administered. This includes 3,483 doses administered in Richland County and 42,164 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 120,562 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from 28 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
NDDoH confirmed 128 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 111 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 108 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 14 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. The number of deceased is down from the 76 individuals in January 2021, 282 individuals in December 2020 and the peak, 499 individuals in November 2020. Of the 1,441 cumulative deaths statewide, 912 have been among ages 80 and older, 267 have been among ages 70-79 and 160 have been among ages 60-69.
To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death among ages 15-19 in North Dakota, followed by three among ages 20-29 and eight among ages 30-39. The 40-49 age group in North Dakota has had 24 COVID-19 or related deaths to date, followed by 66 among ages 50-59.
Twenty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ten of the 53 counties reported no active cases. Thirty-three counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 10 counties, five including Richland County reported fewer than 40 active cases.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Burleigh and Cass counties, 21 cases each; Grand Forks County, nine cases; Ward County, seven cases; and Richland County, five cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 150 cases; Burleigh County, 112 cases; Grand Forks County, 69 cases; Ward County, 60 cases; and Williams County, 46 cases.
Nearly 40.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
For more information, visit health.nd.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.