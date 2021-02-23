Richland confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, up to 12 active

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five new and 12 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Feb. 23. Tuesday ended a three-day streak of countywide single-digit COVID-19 activity.
The county returned Tuesday to the top 10 for COVID-19 activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County tied for No. 8 with Hettinger County, North Dakota, which also confirmed 12 active cases.
On Monday, Feb. 22, Richland County had eight active COVID-19 cases and no new cases. The county had no confirmed new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, Feb. 20 through Monday.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 7 for coronavirus activity in the state Tuesday. Rolette and Stutsman counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 11 active cases and tied for No. 10.
Richland County has had 1,727 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,699 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 46 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,439 individuals as of Tuesday. The state confirmed 105 new cases and 691 active cases that day. A total of 3,775 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
One new COVID-19 or related death was confirmed Tuesday by NDDoH. The deceased was a man in his 80s from Stutsman County.
As of Tuesday, 188,364 doses of the 199,725 COVID-19 vaccine doses North Dakota’s received have been administered. This includes 3,304 doses administered to date in Richland County and 40,656 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 112,933 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Thirty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from from 38 hospitalizations on Monday.
NDDoH confirmed 124 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 110 active cases statewide. The 20-29 age group had 105 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 13 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. The number of deceased is down from the 76 individuals in January 2021, 282 individuals in December 2020 and the peak, 498 individuals in November 2020. Of the 1,439 cumulative deaths statewide, 911 have been among ages 80 and older, 267 have been among ages 70-79 and 160 have been among ages 60-69. To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death among ages 15-19.
Twenty-nine North Dakota counties confirmed new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Seven counties reported no active COVID-19 cases. Thirty-three counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 13 of North Dakota’s 53 counties, nine including Richland County reported 40 or fewer active cases.
The seven counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 26 cases; Burleigh County, 13 cases; Ward County, nine cases; and Morton, Richland, Stark and Williams counties, five cases each.
The seven counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 151 cases; Burleigh County, 98 cases; Ward County, 66 cases; Grand Forks County, 65 cases; Stark County, 40 cases; Williams County, 39 cases; and Morton County, 36 cases.
Exactly 40.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. More than 52.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.