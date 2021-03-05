Richland confirms 6 new, 34 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 34 active COVID-19 cases Friday, March 5. The county held Friday at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity throughout North Dakota.
Friday’s six new local COVID-19 cases are up from the five confirmed Thursday, March 4, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. The 34 active cases are level with the 34 confirmed Thursday and Wednesday, March 3. Richland County confirmed seven new recoveries from COVID-19 on Friday.
The county had had 1,777 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,727 recoveries and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date, NDDoH reported. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 145 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 37 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity Friday. Rolette County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 active cases and ranked No. 8.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Friday at 1,448 individuals. A total of 95 new cases were confirmed Friday, NDDoH reported. The state confirmed 666 active cases. On Thursday, North Dakota had 119 new and 665 active COVID-19 cases.
A total of 6,763 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, NDDoH confirmed. Ninety new recoveries were confirmed Friday.
To date, 249,154 doses of the 254,155 COVID-19 vaccine doses received in North Dakota have been administered. A total of 4,756 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 51,949 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 147,791 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty-two individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is level with 22 hospitalizations on Thursday.
NDDoH confirmed 123 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 107 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 92 confirmed active cases statewide.
To date, no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota have been confirmed for March 2021. Of the 1,448 cumulative deaths statewide, 915 have been among ages 80 and older.
Thirty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Thirty-five counties confirmed 16 or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Ward County, 19 cases; Cass County, 14 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; Stark County, eight cases; and Grand Forks and Richland counties, six cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 141 cases; Burleigh County, 76 cases; Ward County, 69 cases; Stark County, 56 cases; Grand Forks County, 47 cases; and Williams County, 37 cases.
More than 41.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 53.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
