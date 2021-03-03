Richland confirms 6 new, 34 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 34 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, March 3. The county held Wednesday for a second day at No. 6 for COVID-19 activity throughout North Dakota.
Grand Forks and Stark counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 45 active COVID-19 cases and tied for No. 5 for statewide activity Wednesday. Data comes from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Ranking No. 7 was Williams County, North Dakota, with 33 active COVID-19 cases.
Wednesday’s six new COVID-19 cases in Richland County are down from the nine new confirmed Tuesday, March 2. The 34 active cases are up from the 30 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County has had 1,766 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,716 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, NDDoH reported. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 74 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,448 individuals as of Wednesday. The most recently confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 70s from Ward County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
A total of 111 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in North Dakota, NDDoH confirmed. The state confirmed 605 active cases Wednesday. On Tuesday, North Dakota had 106 new and 576 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 6,950 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, NDDoH reported. Seventy-six new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday.
To date, 232,079 doses of the 254,155 COVID-19 vaccine doses received in North Dakota have been administered. A total of 4,194 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 47,977 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 137,039 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from 24 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
NDDoH confirmed 101 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 100 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 97 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 21 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. Of the 1,448 cumulative deaths throughout North Dakota, 915 have been among ages 80 and older.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Twelve counties reported no active cases. Thirty-one counties confirmed 12 or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case. Of the top 10 counties for COVID-19 activity, five confirmed fewer than 35 active cases.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 16 cases; Ward County, 13 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; Stark County, nine cases; and Rolette and Williams counties, eight cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 120 cases; Burleigh County, 83 cases; Ward County, 63 cases; Grand Forks and Stark counties, 45 cases each; and Richland County, 34 cases.
Nearly 41 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
