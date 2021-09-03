Richland confirms 6 new, 45 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 45 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Sept. 3. Ninety-three new COVID-19 tests were processed for the county, which confirmed one new recovery from COVID-19.
As of Friday, Richland County ranked No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 47 active cases. Mountrail County, North Dakota, confirmed 44 active cases.
“It is disheartening to see Richland County remain at a high level of transmission for COVID-19 infections,” Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson said Friday. “Richland County started the week with 18 active cases on Sunday. Today we have more than doubled that with 45 active cases.”
Richland County Health Department continues to strongly recommend that residents follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission regardless of vaccination status.
“Prevention strategies (including masking) should only be relaxed or lifted after several weeks of continuous sustained improvement in the level of community transmission,” Carlson said.
Richland County’s six new COVID-19 cases were down from the nine confirmed Thursday, Sept. 2 by NDDoH. The 45 active cases were up from the 39 confirmed Thursday. Friday’s one new recovery was down from Thursday’s two new recoveries. Richland County has had 19 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date, with its most recent death confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 1.
North Dakota confirmed 445 new and 2,908 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The new cases were down from the 535 new cases NDDoH confirmed Thursday. Activity rose from Thursday’s 2,763 active cases. A total of 8,417 new COVID-19 tests were processed statewide.
Two new COVID-19 deaths statewide were confirmed by NDDoH. Records indicate the deceased were both ages 80 and older. The death toll for that age group rose from 961 individuals to 963 on Friday, according to data.
A total of 105 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday, down from Thursday’s 121 individuals. The number of individuals in ICUs dropped from 13 to nine total. As of Friday, the 70-79 age group had the largest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, 21 total.
All but one of North Dakota’s 53 counties had confirmed COVID-19 activity Friday. Seven counties had triple-digit activity and 21 counties had single-digit activity, according to NDDoH data.
Cass County, North Dakota, led Friday for both new COVID-19 cases, 95 total, and active cases, 563 total. Burleigh County, North Dakota, confirmed 61 new and 513 active cases.
More than 62 percent of the pre-census North Dakota population of 762,062 has been tested for COVID-19, NDDoH reported. Nearly 49.7 percent of the pre-census Richland County population of 16,177 has been tested.
Fifty-six percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older have completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations as of Sunday, Aug. 29. NDDoH reported that nearly 49 percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older have completed their primary series as of that day.
Statewide, COVID-19 activity remained highest Friday among two ages groups. A total of 549 active cases were confirmed among ages 20-29, followed by 538 active cases among ages 30-39. The next age group with the highest activity, 40-49, had 341 confirmed active cases.
“We also strongly recommend that everyone 12 years of age and older receive COVID-19 vaccine,” Carlson said. “If you would like to schedule a vaccination or have questions about vaccine, please call us at 701-642-7735. You may also register for a vaccination clinic at www.ndvax.org.”
