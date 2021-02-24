Richland confirms 8 new, 19 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 19 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Feb. 24. The county held for a second day at No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Wednesday’s eight new cases are up from the five new confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 19 active cases are up from the 12 confirmed Tuesday.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 32 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Rolette County, North Dakota, confirmed 16 active cases and ranked No. 9. The top 10 was completed by Hettinger County, North Dakota, which confirmed 12 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,735 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,700 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 97 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,440 individuals as of Wednesday. The most recently confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 20s from Ward County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
A total of 118 new COVID-19 cases, up from Tuesday’s 105 new cases, were confirmed Wednesday in North Dakota. The state’s active cases also rose to 702 from 691 active cases on Tuesday. According to NDDoH, 7,438 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
To date, 192,719 doses of the 214,480 COVID-19 vaccine doses North Dakota’s received have been administered. This includes 3,308 doses administered in Richland County and 41,021 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 115,587 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty-eight individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from 31 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
NDDoH confirmed 127 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 111 active cases statewide. The 20-29 age group had 108 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 13 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. The number of deceased is down from the 76 individuals in January 2021, 282 individuals in December 2020 and the peak, 499 individuals in November 2020. Of the 1,440 cumulative deaths statewide, 911 have been among ages 80 and older, 267 have been among ages 70-79 and 160 have been among ages 60-69.
To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death among ages 15-19 in North Dakota, followed by three among ages 20-29 and eight among ages 30-39. The 40-49 age group in North Dakota has had 24 COVID-19 or related deaths to date, followed by 66 among ages 50-59.
Twenty-three North Dakota counties confirmed new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-four of counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 10 of North Dakota’s 53 counties, five including Richland County reported fewer than 40 active cases.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 28 cases; Burleigh County, 23 cases; Williams County, 13 cases; Grand Forks and Richland counties, eight cases each; and Ward County, seven cases.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 152 cases; Burleigh County, 103 cases; Grand Forks County, 66 cases; Ward County, 65 cases; Williams County, 51 cases; and Stark County, 38 cases.
More than 40.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 52.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
For more information, visit health.nd.gov.
