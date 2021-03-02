Richland confirms 9 new, 30 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new and 30 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, March 2. The county tied with Williams County, North Dakota, at No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Following Richland and Williams counties’ 30 active COVID-19 cases was Morton County, North Dakota. Morton County confirmed 21 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Ranking No. 5 was Stark County, with 41 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,758 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,712 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, NDDoH reported. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 234 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,447 individuals as of Tuesday. The most recently confirmed deceased individuals were a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 90s from Ward County, NDDoH confirmed.
A total of 106 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in North Dakota. The state confirmed 576 active cases Tuesday. According to NDDoH, 5,960 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. Eighty new recoveries were confirmed Tuesday.
To date, 4,158 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Richland County. Cass County, North Dakota, has had 46,993 doses of vaccine administered as of Tuesday. A total of 134,771 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday.
Twenty-four individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from 25 hospitalizations on Monday, March 1.
NDDoH confirmed 100 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 92 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 91 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 20 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. Of the 1,447 cumulative deaths throughout North Dakota, 915 have been among ages 80 and older.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Fourteen counties reported no active cases. Thirty-one counties confirmed 15 or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case. Of the top eight counties for COVID-19 activity, five confirmed fewer than 45 active cases.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 18 cases; Burleigh County, 16 cases; Williams County, 10 cases; and Richland and Ward counties, nine cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 127 cases; Burleigh County, 85 cases; Ward County, 57 cases; Grand Forks County, 43 cases; and Stark County, 41 cases.
More than 40.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 53.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
For more information, visit health.nd.gov.
