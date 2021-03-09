Richland confirms 9 new, 34 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new and 34 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, March 9. The county held Tuesday at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity throughout North Dakota.
Tuesday’s nine new local COVID-19 cases are up from the three confirmed Monday, March 8, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 34 active cases are up from Monday’s 28 active cases. Four new recoveries were confirmed Tuesday, level with the four recoveries confirmed Monday.
Richland County has had 1,797 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,747 recoveries and and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, NDDoH reported. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 68 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, confirmed 37 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity Tuesday. Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 17 active cases and ranked No. 8.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Tuesday at 1,449 individuals to date. The state confirmed 100 new and 576 active cases Tuesday, compared to 28 new and 578 active cases Monday. A total of 3,999 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 98 new recoveries were confirmed Tuesday. On Monday, North Dakota confirmed 54 new recoveries.
To date, 264,281 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 5,151 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 55,578 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 157,604 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Nineteen individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, down from Monday’s 22 individuals. To date, NDDoH has confirmed no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,449 cumulative deaths statewide, 916 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 116 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 82 active cases statewide. The 20-29 age group had 80 active cases statewide and the 50-59 age group had 78 active cases.
Thirty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-six counties confirmed 16 or fewer active cases, including 11 counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 37 cases; Richland County, nine cases; Stark and Ward counties, seven cases each; and Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, five cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 135 cases; Ward County, 64 cases; Burleigh County, 55 cases; Stark County, 45 cases; Williams County, 43 cases; and Grand Forks County, 37 cases.
More than 41.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
