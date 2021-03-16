Richland confirms 9 new, 36 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new and 36 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, March 16. The county held at No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Tuesday’s nine new local COVID-19 cases are up from the one new case confirmed Monday, March 15. The 36 active cases are up from Monday’s 35 active cases. Seven new local recoveries were confirmed Tuesday, up from Monday’s two new recoveries.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 38 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday and ranked No. 5 for activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 7 with 25 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,835 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,782 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of 79 new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll, as of Tuesday, is 1,458 individuals. The latest confirmed deceased individual was a woman in her 80s from Ward County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 149 new and 656 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. These are up from the 25 new and 619 active cases Monday. A total of 4,157 new tests have been administered statewide, up from the 697 new tests confirmed Monday. One-hundred new recoveries were confirmed Tuesday, up from Monday’s 45 new recoveries.
As of Tuesday, more than 302,040 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,081 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 65,273 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 180,827 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Fifteen individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, level with Monday’s 15 hospitalized individuals. To date, NDDoH has confirmed nine COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,458 cumulative deaths statewide, 923 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 116 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 115 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 92 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 89 active cases.
Twenty-three of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Eight counties reported no active cases. Thirty-eight counties confirmed 20 or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 52 cases; Ward County, 14 cases; Grand Forks County, 12 cases; Richland County, nine cases; and Burleigh and Ramsey counties, six cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 227 cases; Grand Forks County, 54 cases; Ward County, 53 cases; Burleigh County, 50 cases; Stark County, 38 cases; and Richland County, 36 cases.
More than 42.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.