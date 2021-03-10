Richland confirms first COVID-19 death since January

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its first COVID-19 or related death in more than a month Wednesday, March 10.
The individual was a man in his 60s, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). He was one of two individuals whose deaths were confirmed Wednesday. The second was a man in his 90s from McHenry County, North Dakota. NDDoH data indicates neither man died in March 2021.
Richland County confirmed seven new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The seven new cases are down from nine new on Tuesday, March 9. The 33 active cases are down from 34 active on Tuesday. Nine new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday, up from four recoveries confirmed Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Richland County held at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity throughout North Dakota. The county has had 1,804 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,754 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. Prior to Wednesday’s confirmation, the last local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 59 new COVID-19 tests, down from Tuesday’s 68 tests, were administered locally.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 34 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity Wednesday. Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 17 active cases and ranked No 8.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Wednesday to 1,451 individuals to date. The state confirmed 106 new and 612 active cases Wednesday, compared to 100 new and 576 active cases Tuesday. A total of 4,505 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, up from 3,999 new tests Tuesday. Seventy-five new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 98 new recoveries.
To date, 269,967 doses of the 289,975 COVID-19 vaccine doses received in North Dakota have been administered. A total of 5,172 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 58,307 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 160,965 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Eighteen individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 19 individuals. To date, NDDoH has confirmed no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,451 cumulative deaths statewide, 917 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 116 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 93 active cases statewide. The 20-29 age group had 89 active cases statewide and the 50-59 age group had 84 active cases.
Twenty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-six counties confirmed 16 or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 33 cases; Burleigh and Stark counties, 12 cases; Richland County, seven cases; and Stutsman County, six cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 157 cases; Ward County, 58 cases; Burleigh County, 57 cases; Stark County, 56 cases; and Grand Forks County, 41 cases.
More than 41.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
