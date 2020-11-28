Richland County at 15 new, 133 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases and 133 active cases Saturday, Nov. 28. The county's new cases are down from the 26 new cases confirmed Friday, Nov. 27. The active cases are up from the 129 active cases confirmed Friday.
The county rose to No. 12 from No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Saturday, it is between Barnes County (155 active cases) and Mountrail County (120 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). In late September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
The state confirmed a total of 13 COVID-19 or related deaths Saturday, bringing its total to 915 individuals. The deceased include three from Ward County: two women in their 60s and a man in his 90s.
Additionally, there were two deceased from Cass County, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, as well as two deceased from Grand Forks County, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s.
The remaining six include a man in his 90s from Benson County, a man in his 90s from Foster County, a man in his 90s from LaMoure County, a woman in her 90s from Walsh County, a man in his 60s from McIntosh County and a man in his 60s from McLean County, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota confirmed 750 new COVID-19 cases and 7,351 active cases Saturday. The new cases are down from the 797 new cases confirmed Friday. The active cases are down from the 8,227 active cases confirmed Friday.
“Please note that 22 cases from Ward County, 20 cases from Rolette County, one case from Bottineau County and one case from Pierce County reported yesterday were found to be inconclusive after they were marked as positive,” NDDoH stated Saturday. “The individuals will be rested and have been removed from the totals.”
North Dakota has not had a record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 11, when 11,656 active cases were confirmed. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Saturday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Saturday, there are 317 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Friday’s 309 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,127 COVID-19 cases, 983 recoveries (including 12 with a recovery date of Friday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county’s 133 active cases include 21 among ages 60-69, 19 each (38 total) among ages 15-19 and 40-49, 18 among ages 50-59, 17 each (34 total) among ages 20-29 and 30-39, seven among ages 70-79, six among ages 12-14, four among ages 6-11, three among ages 80 and older and two among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,260 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,140 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,126,762 processed COVID-19 tests, 77,935 confirmed cases, 69,669 recoveries (including 1,126 with a recovery date of Friday) and 915 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 915 COVID-19 or related deaths, 586 as of Saturday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 170 deaths among ages 70-79 and 90 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 69 deaths include 45 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 349 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday. The exception is Logan County. Forty-six counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 135 cases; Burleigh County, 92 cases; Ward County, 77 cases; Rolette County, 54 cases; and Stark County, 44 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 1,367 cases; Burleigh County, 1,161 cases; Ward County, 756 cases; Grand Forks County, 618 cases; and Morton County, 374 cases.
Nearly 44.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. More than 32 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.