Richland County at 151 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases and 151 active cases Wednesday, Nov. 11. The new cases are up form the 12 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 10.
It is unknown how many active cases there were Tuesday, as the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported that day that the software that reports the number of recoveries and hospitalizations was down.
Richland County, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Wednesday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Wednesday, it remains at No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
The county, NDDoH confirmed, is behind Mountrail County, which confirmed 158 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and ahead of Barnes County, which confirmed 126 active cases. In September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
North Dakota confirmed 1,039 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 11,656 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are up from the 894 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The previous record for active cases, 10,865 total, was confirmed Monday, Nov. 9.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had nine confirmed record-breaking days for active COVID-19 cases in November. There have been two record-breaking days for new COVID-19 cases to date.
Twelve new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 686 to date, were confirmed Wednesday. The number is down from the record 30 deaths confirmed Tuesday.
The new deceased include nine women and three men. All were between ages 80-99, NDDoH reported. Three were from Stutsman County, two were from Ward County and one each were from Burleigh, Cass, McHenry, Mountrail, Nelson, Ramsey and Ransom counties.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 756 COVID-19 cases, 601 recoveries (including two with a recovery date of Tuesday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 151 active cases include 35 among the ages 20-29 population, 24 among ages 40-49, 23 among ages 30-39, 19 among ages 60-69, 16 among ages 50-59, 11 each (22 total) among ages 15-19 and 70-79, six among ages 6-11 and three each (six total) among ages 12-14 and 80 or older.
Statewide, a total of 2,392 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,798 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 958,841 processed COVID-19 tests, 57,373 confirmed cases, 45,031 recoveries (including 212 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 686 deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 686 COVID-19 or related deaths, 441 as of Wednesday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 129 deaths among ages 70-79 and 66 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 50 deaths include 30 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 123 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. Slope County reported no active cases Wednesday. Forty-seven counties reported new cases Wednesday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 341 cases; Ward County, 137 cases; Burleigh County, 116 cases; Stutsman County, 97 cases; and Grand Forks County, 49 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 1,920 cases; Burleigh County, 1,659 cases; Ward County, 1,581 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,353 cases; and Morton County, 546 cases.
More than 40.10 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 28 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
