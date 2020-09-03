Richland County at 16 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 16 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Sept. 3. Six new cases were reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Richland County has reported 142 total COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries (one new) and one death. According to NDDoH, 2,871 unique individuals, or 17.68 percent of Richland County’s population, have been tested as of Thursday. To date, 5,738 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Richland County’s 16 active local cases includes four in the 20-29 age group, three in the 12-14 age group, two each in the 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and one each in the 6-11, 15-19 and 60-69 age groups.
North Dakota reported 2,428 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. A record 360 new cases, as well as two deaths from or related to COVID-19, were confirmed Thursday.
The deceased individuals included a man in his 60s from Burleigh County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 100s from Williams County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 360 new COVID-19 cases statewide included 79 in Grand Forks County, 67 in Stark County, 60 in Cass County, 29 in Stutsman County and 24 in Morton County.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 12,629 positive COVID-19 cases, 10,051 recoveries (139 new) and 150 deaths. To date, 205,899 unique individuals, or 26.16 percent of the state population, have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 6,544 COVID-19 tests were completed Wednesday, Sept. 2, while 486,041 tests have been completed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Sixty-seven individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday.
North Dakota’s 2,428 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday included 835 individuals between ages 20-29, 328 individuals between ages 15-19 and 277 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 49 of the state’s 53 counties had at least one active COVID-19 case as of Thursday, 25 of the 49 had 10 or fewer active cases.
Richland County rose to No. 19 on the list of North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday. The day before, it was tied with Kidder County, North Dakota, at No. 22 out of 23 counties.
North Dakota’s top six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 491 active cases; Burleigh County, 402 active cases; Cass County, 309 active cases; Stark County, 254 active cases; and tied for No. 5, Morton and Williams counties, each with 142 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.