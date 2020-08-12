Richland County at 16 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 16 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed three new local cases Wednesday. Richland County, according to NDDoH, has had one death, 96 recoveries (three new), 113 confirmed cases and 2,487 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 19 from Tuesday, Aug. 11.
North Dakota State College of Science, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo, has announced two COVID-19 testing events in Wahpeton. Both will be held in the parking lot of the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center.
The first testing event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. The second will begin at a time to be determined on Sunday, Aug. 23. While the events are open to the public, the emphasis is on testing incoming and present college students, faculty and staff.
Eighty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, down from the record 174 new cases confirmed Tuesday. Of the 87, 39 were confirmed through serial testing.
“It was discovered that (cases) from Mercer County and Ward County were incorrectly reported,” NDDoH stated.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday. The individuals were a man in his 60s from Morton County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County, North Dakota. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 120 COVID-19 deaths, 6,815 recoveries and 7,970 positive cases to date. A total of 2,015 positive cases have been confirmed by serial testing.
“This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test,” NDDoH stated.
There have been 147 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed since Tuesday.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,035 total Wednesday, down from the 1,099 total active cases Tuesday.
Wednesday’s total included 15 new cases in Cass County; 12 new cases in Williams County; 11 new cases in Burleigh County; nine new cases in Grand Forks County; and eight new cases in Stark County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases include Morton and Mountrail counties, five each; Benson, Richland and Sioux counties, three each; McIntosh, Ward and Wells counties, two each; and Bowman, Divide, Emmons, Golden Valley and Pierce counties, one each.
As of Wednesday and according to NDDoH data, statewide there are:
• 60 active cases, seven new, among ages 0-9, with 337 recoveries, eight new, among 397 total cases
• 120 active cases, seven new, among ages 10-19, with 693 recoveries, 23 new, among 813 total cases
• 213 active cases, 21 new, among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,754 recoveries, 37 new, among 1,968 total cases
• 146 active cases, 14 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,324 recoveries, 24 new, among 1,471 total cases
• 143 active cases, nine new, among ages 40-49, with five deaths and 906 recoveries, 14 new, among 1,054 total cases
• 139 active cases, 12 new, among ages 50-59, with six deaths and 762 recoveries, 19 new, among 907 total cases
• 110 active cases, 11 new, among ages 60-69, with 13 deaths, one new, and 527 recoveries, 14 new, among 650 total cases
• 58 active cases, one new, among ages 70-79, with 25 deaths and 246 recoveries, three new, among 329 total cases
• 46 active cases, three new, among ages 80 and older, with 69 deaths, one new, and 266 recoveries, five new, among 381 total cases
More than 372,810 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Wednesday, an increase of nearly 4,330 from Tuesday. Nearly 173,020 unique individuals statewide have been tested, an increase of more than 1,160, NDDoH reported.
Fifty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three from Tuesday. To date, 440 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of 10 from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 120 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, eight from Burleigh County, seven from Grand Forks County; five from Stark County, four from Morton County, three from Stutsman County, two each from Benson, McIntosh, McKenzie, Ramsey and Williams counties; and one each from Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, Mountrail, Richland, Sioux and Ward counties.
Forty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties have an active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. However, 26 of those counties each have less than 10 active cases.
The state’s 1,035 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to NDDoH, included 269 in Burleigh County, 114 in Morton County, 110 in Cass County, 75 in Stark County and 62 in Grand Forks County. The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 630 total cases.
Completing the top ten on Wednesday were Williams County, 50 active cases; Ward County, 40; Rolette County, 38; McLean County, 33; and Sioux County, 31. The 10 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases accounted for 822 out of the 1,035 total active cases on Wednesday.
Richland County was tied with McIntosh County, North Dakota, at No. 14 on the list of the 18 counties with 10 or more active COVID-19 cases. Above them were Benson County (25 active cases), Mountrail County (24) and Ramsey County (18). Below Richland and McIntosh counties were Foster and Stutsman counties (11 each) and Traill County (10).
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
