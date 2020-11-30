Richland County at 20 new, 120 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases and 120 active cases Monday, Nov. 30. The county’s new cases are up from the 10 new cases confirmed Sunday, Nov. 29. The active cases are up from the 119 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The county dropped from No. 12 to No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Sunday, it is between Ramsey County (128 active cases) and Sioux County (102 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). In late September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
Monday marked the eighth consecutive day for declining active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. The state confirmed 598 new cases and 6.477 active cases. The new cases are down from the 725 new cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are down from the 6,837 active cases confirmed Sunday.
North Dakota has not had a record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 11, when 11,656 active cases were confirmed. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
Seven COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 927, were confirmed Monday. They include a woman in her 90s from Foster County, a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 90s from Morton County, a woman in her 80s from Pembina County, a woman in her 60s from Sioux County and two women in their 90s from Ward County., NDDoH reported.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Saturday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Monday, there are 331 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 323 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,157 COVID-19 cases, 1,026 recoveries (including nine with a recovery date of Sunday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 120 active cases include 21 among ages 15-19, 19 among ages 60-69, 16 each (32 total) among ages 30-39 and 40-49, 14 each (28 total) among ages 20-29 and 50-59, seven among ages 70-79, four each (eight total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14, three among ages 80 and older and two among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,090 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 991 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,144,256 processed COVID-19 tests, 79,252 confirmed cases, 71,848 recoveries (including 743 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 927 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 927 COVID-19 or related deaths, 593 as of Monday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 172 deaths among ages 70-79 and 93 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 69 deaths include 45 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 361 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Monday. Forty-five counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The six counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 189 cases; Burleigh County, 73 cases; Ramsey and Morton counties, 36 cases each; Ward County, 32 cases; and Stark County, 30 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 1,166 cases; Burleigh County, 956 cases; Ward County, 665 cases; Grand Forks County, 606 cases; and Morton County, 306 cases.
Nearly 45 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 32.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.