Richland County at 23 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 23 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 16. Four new local cases were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County has reported 182 total COVID-19 cases, 158 recoveries (five new) and one death. NDDoH reported that 35 new COVID-19 tests, with 17 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Tuesday, Sept. 15. Nearly 19 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 23 active COVID-19 cases includes five in the 40-49 age group, four in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 15-19, 50-59 and 60-69 age groups, two each in the 30-39 and 70-79 age groups and one in the 0-5 age group.
North Dakota reported 2,528 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down from the 2,564 active cases Tuesday. A total of 269 new cases and five deaths were confirmed Wednesday.
The deceased individuals included a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s from Burleigh County; a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s from Eddy County; and a man in his 60s from McLean County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
With the new deaths, North Dakota now has more than 100 COVID-19 or related deaths in the 80 and older age group. A total of 101 individuals age 80 or older have died statewide, followed by 36 between ages 70-79, 21 between ages 60-69, 10 between ages 50-59, seven between ages 40-49 and one each between ages 20-29 and 30-39.
North Dakota’s 269 new COVID-19 cases included 80 in Cass County, 49 in Williams County, 17 in Burleigh County, 13 in Ward County and nine in Stark County. Thirty-five of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported new cases.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had 16,333 positive COVID-19 cases, 13,628 recoveries and 177 deaths, NDDoH reported. More than 28 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 5,209 COVID-19 tests were completed statewide Tuesday, while 553,163 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-two individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, flat with the number of hospitalized individuals on Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 2,528 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included 579 individuals between ages 20-29, 394 individuals between ages 15-19 and 320 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 49 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday, 22 of the 49 reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Wednesday, dropped one slot to No. 14 on the list of 27 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 501 active cases; Cass County, 446 active cases; Grand Forks County, 208 active cases; Stark County, 205 active cases; and Morton County, 204 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
