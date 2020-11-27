Richland County at 26 new, 129 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 26 new cases and 129 active cases Friday, Nov. 27. The county’s new COVID-19 cases are up from the 24 new cases confirmed Thursday, Nov. 26. The active cases are up from the 114 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The county remains at No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Friday, it is between Mountrail and Ramsey counties (tied for No. 12 with 131 active cases) and Traill County (109 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County has yet to rank higher than No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
The state confirmed a total of five COVID-19 or related deaths Friday, bringing its total to 902 individuals. The deceased include a man in his 50s from Cass County, two women in their 80s from Foster County, a woman in her 80s from Stutsman County and a woman in her 90s from Walsh County.
North Dakota confirmed 797 new COVID-19 cases and 8,226 active cases Friday. The new cases are down from the 952 new cases confirmed Thursday. The active cases are down from the 8,345 active cases confirmed Thursday.
North Dakota has not had a record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, Nov. 11, when 11,656 active cases were confirmed. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Friday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Friday, there are 309 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 302 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,112 COVID-19 cases, 972 recoveries (including 10 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county’s 129 active cases include 22 among ages 60-69, 19 among ages 50-59, 18 each (36 total) among ages 15-19 and 20-29, 17 among ages 30-39, 16 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 70-79, four among ages 6-11, three each (six total) among ages 12-14 and 80 or older and two among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,524 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,325 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,119,225 processed COVID-19 tests, 76,442 confirmed cases, 67,200 recoveries (including 779 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 902 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 902 COVID-19 or related deaths, 580 as of Friday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 169 deaths among ages 70-79 and 86 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 67 deaths include 44 among ages 50-59, 13 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 336 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday. The exception is Billings County. Forty-six counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday include Grand Forks County, 123 cases; Cass County, 122 cases; Ward County, 94 cases; Burleigh County, 81 cases; and Rolette County, 35 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 1,650 cases; Burleigh County, 1,273 cases; Ward County, 847 cases; Grand Forks County, 708 cases; and Morton County, 424 cases.
Nearly 44.40 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 31.80 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
