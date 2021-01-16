Richland County at 7 days out of top 10 for COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 30 active cases Saturday, Jan. 16. The county held at No. 12 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Saturday marked Richland County’s seventh consecutive day outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity. The county tied with Golden Valley, North Dakota, which also confirmed 30 active cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Richland County’s four new cases are down from the five new cases confirmed Friday, Jan. 15. The 30 active cases are down from the 34 confirmed Friday.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, ranking No. 11 for activity statewide. Adams County, North Dakota, confirmed 26 active cases and ranked No. 14.
North Dakota confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from Friday’s 233 new cases. The state confirmed 1,513 active cases, down from Friday’s 1,675 active cases.
Ninety-five individuals were hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, up from Friday’s 88 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 208 new COVID-19 recoveries Saturday, down from Friday’s 225 recoveries.
Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Saturday, NDDoH reported. They included five women and three men, all between ages 60-99 and from Burleigh, Cass, LaMoure, Renville, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward counties.
North Dakota has had 1,381 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 95,714 confirmed cases and 92,820 recoveries to date.
Richland County has had 1,620 COVID-19 cases, 1,575 recoveries (including five new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date, NDDoH reported. It has been over a month since the last local COVID-19 death.
Saturday’s active COVID-19 cases statewide included 347 among ages 20-29 and 217 among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
Oliver, Sheridan, Slope and Steele counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Saturday. An additional 26 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 25 cases; Ward County, 21 cases; Burleigh County, 10 cases; Walsh County, nine cases; and Grand Forks County, seven cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 305 cases; Burleigh County, 175 cases; Ward County, 153 cases; Grand Forks County, 137 cases; and Williams County, 80 cases.
Nearly 37.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. More than 50.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
