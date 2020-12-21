Richland County at 83 active, no new COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, no new cases and 83 active cases Monday, Dec. 21.

According to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), Richland County is at No. 10 for active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota’s 53 counties.

Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. NDDoH confirmed two new deaths, a woman in her 70s from Burleigh County and a man in his 70s from Ward County, Monday. North Dakota has had 1,233 COVID-19 or related deaths to date.

As of Monday, Richland County is between Rolette County (95 active cases) and Ramsey County (68 active cases), according to NDDoH. That same day, NDDoH confirmed 158 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Burleigh County, 19 cases; Cass County, 16 cases; Stutsman County, nine cases; and Morton and Ward counties, five cases each.

The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 562 cases; Burleigh County, 365 cases; Grand Forks County, 193 cases; Ward County, 183 cases; and Morton County, 119 cases.

More than 48.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported.

