Richland County at nearly 20 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has approximately 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, July 25.
The North Dakota Department of Health, in its report of new positive cases for Saturday, stated Richland County had two new cases. However, the totals by county on NDDoH’s website indicates three new cases.
On Friday, Richland County was listed on NDDoH’s website as having 66 cases total. On Saturday, it was 69 cases. According to NDDoH’s website, Richland County has had 51 recoveries from COVID-19 as of Saturday, leaving 18 currently active cases.
Richland County’s number of active COVID-19 cases increased from eight on Thursday, July 23 to 15 on Friday and now 18 on Saturday. The county has had 2,188 rested individuals as of Saturday, up nine from Friday.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases is once again at nearly 1,000, although down from Friday’s new record of 970 active cases. NDDoH recorded 966 active cases as of Saturday.
North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has had 99 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,671 recoveries and 5,736 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, equal to the 124 new cases confirmed Friday.
“After investigation, it was determined that two individuals from Cass County were from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
Saturday’s total included 34 new cases in Burleigh County, 12 new cases in Morton County and 10 new cases in Stark County.
Other counties reporting new cases, according to NDDoH’s report, include:
• Cass County — nine
• Walsh County — eight
• Benson and Ward counties — seven
• Grand Forks and Williams counties — five
• Griggs and Stutsman counties — three
• Barnes, Foster, Pembina and Richland counties — two
• Bowman, Burke, Emmons, Kidder, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux and Towner counties — one
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday. There have been 126 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday, up from the 70 recorded Friday.
As of Saturday, according to NDDoH, there are:
• 40 active cases, seven new, among ages 0-9, with 236 recoveries, four new, among 276 cases to date
• 110 active cases, 13 new, among ages 10-19, with 409 recoveries, 13 new, among 519 cases to date
• 261 active cases, 27 new, among ages 20-29, with 1,214 recoveries, 48 new, among 1,475 cases to date
• 150 active cases, 14 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 947 recoveries, 18 new, among 1,098 cases to date
• 118 active cases, 17 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 658 recoveries, 22 new, among 780 cases to date
• 116 active cases, 15 new, among ages 50-59, with four deaths and 509 recoveries, 13 new, among 629 cases to date
• 94 active cases, 15 new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 346 recoveries, four new, among 449 cases to date
• 44 active cases, eight new, among ages 70-79, with 20 deaths and 156 recoveries, three new, among 220 cases to date
• 33 active cases, six new, among ages 80 and older, with 61 deaths and 196 recoveries, one new, among 290 cases to date
In addition to the 99 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 284,080 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Saturday, an increase of more than 4,180 from Friday. Exactly 144,260 individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,550, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-nine individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Friday. To date, 328 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of three from Friday.
North Dakota’s 99 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties; two each from Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, McIntosh, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 966 active cases on Saturday, according to NDDoH, included 227 in Burleigh County, 135 in Cass County, 90 in Grand Forks County, 81 in Williams County and 75 in Morton County. The five counties accounted for 608 total, or nearly two-thirds, of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
