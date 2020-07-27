Richland County at nearly 25 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, has 23 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, July 27.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed four new cases Monday. Richland County has had 52 recoveries from COVID-19, 75 total confirmed cases and 2,215 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 14 from Sunday, July 26.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,058 total Monday, up 33 from the 1,025 total Sunday. In addition to being the second consecutive record-breaking day, Monday was also North Dakota’s 11th record-breaking day this month for active COVID-19 cases.
The state, according to NDDoH, has had 99 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,829 recoveries and 5,986 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, less than the 141 new cases confirmed Sunday. The state’s record for the most new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 160. was reached on Wednesday, July 22.
“After investigation, it was discovered that a previously recorded case (each) from McKenzie County and Mountrail County were from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
Monday’s total included 25 new cases in Burleigh County, 21 new cases in Cass County, nine new cases in Benson County and seven new cases in Stutsman County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases included Williams County, six; Grand Forks and Morton counties, five each; Eddy, McIntosh, Richland and Ward counties, four each; Stark County, three; Kidder County, two; and Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Foster, McKenzie, Mercer, Oliver, Pembina, Rolette and Traill counties, one each.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday. There have been 77 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Sunday, down from the 81 confirmed Sunday.
As of Monday, according to NDDoH, there are:
• 51 active cases, nine new, among ages 0-9, with 239 recoveries, three new, among 290 cases to date
• 115 active cases, 14 new, among ages 10-19, with 431 recoveries, nine new, among 546 cases to date
• 284 active cases, 27 new, among ages 20-29, with 1,259 recoveries, 23 new, among 1,543 cases to date
• 185 active cases, 23 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 969 recoveries, 10 new, among 1,155 cases to date
• 120 active cases, 11 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 681 recoveries, 14 new, among 805 cases to date
• 123 active cases, eight new, among ages 50-59, with four deaths and 520 recoveries, two new, among 647 cases to date
• 86 active cases, five new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 364 recoveries, 11 new, among 459 cases to date
• 51 active cases, four new, among ages 70-79, with 20 deaths and 164 recoveries, three new, among 235 cases to date
• 43 active cases, nine new, among ages 80 and older, with 61 deaths and 202 recoveries, two new, among 306 cases to date
In addition to the 99 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 293,190 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Monday, an increase of more than 4,400 from Sunday. Nearly 148,370 individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,890, NDDoH reported.
Forty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one from Sunday. To date, 337 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of four from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 99 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties; two each from Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, McIntosh, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,058 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to NDDoH, included 261 in Burleigh County, 136 in Cass County, 93 in Grand Forks County, 84 in Morton County and 75 in Williams County. The five counties accounted for 649 total of the active cases.
Richland County, as of Monday, is currently No. 9 on the list of North Dakota counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Coming in at No. 6 is Benson County, with 45 active cases. Stark County, No. 7, has 41 active cases. Walsh County has 27 active cases, four more than Richland County’s 23 active cases. Close behind is Mountrail County, with 21 active cases.
The 10 North Dakota counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases account for 806 total cases as of Monday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
