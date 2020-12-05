Richland County at No. 9 for ND COVID-19 activity Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, has reached a new peak position among statewide COVID-19 activity.
The county rose to No. 9 from No. 11 Saturday, Dec. 5, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 28 new cases and 127 active cases.
The county’s new cases are up from the 21 new cases confirmed Friday, Dec. 4. The active cases are up from the 115 active cases confirmed Friday. Richland County’s record for new cases, 42 total, was confirmed Thursday, Dec. 3. Its record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020.
As of Saturday, Richland County is between Rolette County (163 active cases) and Stutsman County (121 active cases), according to NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 558 new COVID-19 cases and 5,021 active cases Saturday. The new cases are down from Friday’s 852 cases. The active cases are down from Friday’s 5,307 cases.
The state’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Eighteen COVID-19 or related deaths, up from Friday’s 12 and bringing the state’s total to 1,007, were confirmed Saturday.
The deceased, NDDoH reported, include a man in his 40s from Benson County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s from Cass County, a man in his 70s from Eddy County, a woman in her 70s from Kidder County, a woman in her 80s from LaMoure County, a woman in her 60s from McLean County, a man in his 90s from Mercer County and a man in his 90s from Morton County.
Others recently deceased include a man in his 80s from Pembina County, a man in his 80s from Ramsey County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s from Sioux County, a woman in her 90s from Stutsman County, a man in his 90s from Traill County, and two women in their 90s and one woman in her 80s from Ward County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Saturday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Saturday, there are 298 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday’s 324 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,267 COVID-19 cases, 1,129 recoveries (including 14 with a Friday recovery date) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday. A total of 272 new tests were processed, with 56 individuals being tested for the first time, NDDoH reported.
The county’s 127 active cases include 22 among ages 20-29, 16 among ages 60-69, 15 each (45 total) among ages 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59, 12 among ages 15-19, 11 among ages 6-11, eight among ages 12-14, seven among ages 70-79, four among ages 0-5 and two among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 898 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by 778 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,184,610 processed COVID-19 tests (including 9,159 new), 82,504 confirmed cases, 76,476 recoveries (including 761 with a Friday recovery date) and 1,007 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday. A total of 1,694 individuals received their first COVID-19 tests Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 1,007 COVID-19 or related deaths, 648 as of Saturday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 188 among ages 70-79 and 96 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 75 deaths include 49 among ages 50-59, 16 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 30 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December and 411 deaths to date for November.
Fifty-two North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. The exception is Billings County. Forty-six counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 113 cases; Burleigh County, 74 cases; Grand Forks County, 53 cases; Williams County, 51 cases; and Stark County, 36 cases. Richland County’s 28 new cases came in at No. 7, behind Ward County (35 new cases).
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 1,071 cases; Burleigh County, 715 cases; Ward County, 451 cases; Grand Forks County, 429 cases; and Morton County, 222 cases.
Nearly 45.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 33.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.