Richland County at six days out of COVID-19 activity top 10

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five new COVID-19 cases and 34 active cases Friday, Jan. 15. The county held at No. 12 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Friday marked Richland County’s sixth consecutive day outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity. The five new cases are down from the nine new cases confirmed Thursday, Jan. 14, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. The 34 active cases are up from the 33 confirmed Thursday.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 42 active COVID-19 cases Friday, coming in at No. 11. Golden Valley, North Dakota, confirmed 30 active cases and came in at No. 13.
North Dakota confirmed 233 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from Thursday’s 248 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,675 active COVID-19 cases, down from Thursday’s 1,764 active cases.
Eighty-eight individuals were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 78 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 225 new COVID-19 recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 194 recoveries.
Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Friday, NDDoH reported. They included four women and four men, all between ages 60-99, and from counties including Golden Valley, Grand Forks, McHenry, Ramsey, Ransom, Stutsman and Ward County, North Dakota.
North Dakota has had 1,373 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 95,599 confirmed cases and 92,551 recoveries to date.
Richland County has had 1,616 COVID-19 cases, 1,567 recoveries (including three new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date, NDDoH reported. It has been over a month since the last local COVID-19 death.
Friday’s active COVID-19 cases statewide included 375 among ages 20-29 and 245 among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported. As of Friday, North Dakota has confirmed 34 COVID-19 or related deaths for January 2021. Only 95 of the 1,373 statewide deaths to date have been people under age 60.
Oliver and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. An additional 27 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 47 cases; Burleigh and Ward counties, 22 cases each; Williams County, 20 cases; and Grand Forks County, 19 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 342 cases; Burleigh County, 203 cases; Ward County, 160 cases; Grand Forks County, 147 cases and Williams County, 96 cases.
Exactly 37.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 50.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
