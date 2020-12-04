Richland County back at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in ND

After more than two months of fluctuating COVID-19 numbers, Richland County, North Dakota, returned to its peak position of No. 11 for coronavirus activity throughout the state.
The county, previously at No. 12, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases and 115 active cases Friday, Dec. 4. Richland County’s new cases are down from the record 42 cases confirmed Thursday, Dec. 3. The active cases are up from the 109 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The local record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020. Richland County was previously at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota in September.
As of Friday, Richland County is between Barnes County (116 active cases) and Walsh County (110 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
North Dakota confirmed 852 new COVID-19 cases and 5,307 active cases Friday. The new cases are down from the 978 new cases confirmed Thursday. The active cases are down from the 5,461 active cases confirmed Thursday.
North Dakota’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Twelve COVID-19 or related deaths, up from Thursday’s 11 and bringing the state’s total to 989, were confirmed Friday. They include three each from Renville and Ward counties, NDDoH reported. Renville County’s deceased include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. Ward County’s deceased include a man in his 90s and two women in their 80s.
The remaining six deceased include a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, a woman in her 70s from Cass County, a man in his 60s from Emmons County, a man in his 80s from Foster County, a man in his 80s from Mercer County and a man in his 80s from Sargent County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Friday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Friday, there are 324 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 306 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,239 COVID-19 cases, 1,113 recoveries (including 13 with a Thursday recovery date) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday. A total of 204 new tests were processed, with 38 individuals being tested for the first time, NDDoH reported.
The county’s 115 active cases include 18 among ages 20-29, 17 among ages 60-69, 16 among ages 30-39, 12 each (24 total) among ages 40-49 and 50-59, 10 each (20 total) among ages 12-14 and 15-19, eight among ages 6-11, six among ages 70-79, four among ages 0-5 and two among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 926 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by 843 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,175,440 processed COVID-19 tests (including 11,245 new), 81,949 confirmed cases, 75,653 recoveries (including 805 with a Thursday recovery date) and 989 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday. A total of 2,170 individuals received their first COVID-19 tests Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 989 COVID-19 or related deaths, 637 as of Friday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 185 among ages 70-79 and 95 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 72 deaths including 47 among ages 50-59, 15 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 20 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December and 403 deaths to date for November.
Fifty-two North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Friday. The exception is Billings County. Forty-five counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 216 cases; Burleigh County, 133 cases; Stark and Ward counties, 67 cases each; and Grand Forks County, 46 cases. Richland County’s 21 new cases came in at No. 8, behind Morton County (39 new cases) and Benson County (32 new cases).
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 1,135 cases; Burleigh County, 754 cases; Ward County, 534 cases; Grand Forks County, 427 cases; and Morton County, 243 cases.
More than 45.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 32.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
