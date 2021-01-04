Richland County back in ND’s COVID-19 top 10 Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, is once again in the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases.
The county confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 52 active cases Monday, Jan. 4, according to an update from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). No new local recoveries or deaths were confirmed Monday.
Richland County, as of Monday, ranked No. 10. Coming in at No. 9 was Rolette County, North Dakota, with 66 active COVID-19 cases. Ramsey and Walsh counties, North Dakota, tied at No. 11 with 47 active cases each, according to NDDoH.
Monday’s four new local cases are level with the four new cases confirmed Sunday, Jan. 3. The 52 active cases are up from the 48 active cases confirmed Sunday. On Sunday, eight recoveries were recorded. Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
Richland County last peaked at No. 9 in December 2020. In recent weeks, it has frequently ranked between No. 10-12 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
Two new COVID-19 or related deaths were confirmed Monday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,312 to date. The state confirmed 199 new cases statewide, up from the 161 new cases confirmed Sunday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,915 total Monday, is up from the 1,852 total Sunday.
North Dakota’s new COVID-19 deceased include a woman in her 70s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Nelson County.
A total of 98 individuals were hospitalized Monday with COIVD-19, level with the number of hospitalized individuals Sunday. North Dakota also confirmed 114 new recoveries Monday, down from the 224 new recoveries confirmed Sunday.
Richland County has had 1,565 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,498 recoveries as of Monday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota had had 93,240 positive COVID-19 cases and 90,013 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 361 active cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29, up from Sunday’s 345 active cases among that age group. Among people between ages 30-39, there were 316 active cases statewide Monday, up from Sunday’s 304 active cases. Local numbers for cases by age group were not available.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 69 cases; Ward County, 22 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, 17 cases each; and Rolette County, 12 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 424 cases; Burleigh County, 25 cases; Ward County, 178 cases; Grand Forks County, 151 cases; and Stutsman County, 89 cases.
Nearly 36.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 49.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
