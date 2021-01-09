Richland County back in top 10 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, is back in the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, Jan. 9. That’s according to information form the latest North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) report.
The county, which had ranked No. 12 for four consecutive days, confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 45 active cases. Saturday’s new cases were down from the nine confirmed Friday, Jan. 8. The active cases were up from the 44 active on Friday.
Richland County, which peaked at No. 9 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota, has seen its activity fluctuate in recent weeks. It’s common for the county to rank between No. 10-12, with periods outside the top 10 lasting for a half-week or less, according to NDDoH data.
Coming in at No. 11 for statewide COVID-19 activity Saturday were Ramsey and Walsh counties, North Dakota, which tied with 44 active cases each. Ramsey County reported one new COVID-19 case, while Walsh County reported two new cases. Coming in at No. 9 was Stutsman County, with 62 active cases, including three new.
Richland County also confirmed three new COVID-19 recoveries Saturday, down from Friday’s three. The county has not confirmed a COVID-19 or related death since mid-December 2020. As of Saturday, there have been 15 such local deaths.
No new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Saturday, keeping North Dakota’s cumulative total at 1,352 to date. The state confirmed 125 new cases, down from Friday’s 303 new.
North Dakota confirmed 1,984 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from the 2,2122 active cases confirmed Friday. Seventy-six individuals were hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, down from the 85 hospitalized individuals Friday. The state also confirmed 231 new recoveries Saturday, down from Friday’s 238 recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,597 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,537 recoveries as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 94,558 positive COVID-19 cases and 91,222 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 404 active COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday among ages 20-29, level with Friday’s 404 cases. There were 317 active cases statewide among ages 30-39, down from Friday’s 345 active cases.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Saturday. An additional 25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 28 cases; Ward County, 19 cases; Grand Forks County, eight cases; Burleigh County, seven cases; and Adams County, six cases. Of the five, only Adams County saw an increase in new cases from Friday, by three total.
The six counties reporting 100 or more active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 434 cases; Burleigh County, 218 cases; Ward County, 174 cases; Grand Forks County, 166 cases; Williams County, 103 cases; and Rolette County, 101 cases. Of the six, only Ward County saw an increase in active cases from Friday, by three total.
Nearly 37.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 50.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
