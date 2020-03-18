Richland County, North Dakota, buildings are now locked to the public.
These buildings include the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, both located in Wahpeton. The lockdown procedure is a means to slow the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“Anyone wishing to do essential business must have an appointment and be screened to enter,” Richland County Auditor and Administrator Leslie Hage said Wednesday, March 18. “Please contact the department you wish to visit and have them grant you access.”
Earlier this week, the courthouse had asked Richland County residents to limit their visits. Essential business is that which cannot be conducted by phone, email or mail, Daily News previously reported.
The county’s information came as the U.S. Senate passed, 90-8, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill was written to provide American workers with paid sick leave, jobless benefits, free coronavirus testing and other aid, has been modified since Saturday, March 14.
“Under the new version of the bill, paid family leave up to 12 weeks will now only be offered to parents caring for children who are home from school because of closures,” Newsweek reported. “And small businesses with less than 50 employees, including healthcare firms, will now also not be required to pay for sick leave or family leave at the discretion of the labor department.”
President Trump is expected to sign the bill, the New York Times reported. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., responded favorably to the act’s passage.
“Negotiated by President Trump and House Democrats, this bill gives immediate and vital relief for American workers and small businesses who are suffering and unsure of what the future holds,” Cramer said. “It also provides flexibility for the administration to direct assistance where it’s needed most.”
The legislation is an important step, Cramer said. He considers its passage necessary for Americans.
“Several of my colleagues have offered good amendments to this bill and excellent ideas to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus. However, we cannot let perfect be the enemy of the good,” Cramer said.
With a 4-0 vote Tuesday, March 17, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved North Dakota’s coronavirus emergency declaration, EM-3477.
“EM-3477 opens up Category B Emergency Protective Measures under the Public Assistance (PA) Program for the purpose of preventing and responding to the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Disaster Recovery Chief Justin Messner wrote.
Under the emergency declaration, 75 percent of all eligible costs for preventing and responding to COVID-19 can be reimbursed by FEMA as long as they are not under the responsibility of another federal agency or program including the Department of Health and Human Services or the Centers for Disease Control.
Later in the meeting, Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky presented three employees with awards from the North Dakota Peace Officers Association. The employees were recognized for their work related to September 2019 incidents.
Deputy Steven Nelk and Communications Operator Latasha Keller responded once a Richland County resident allegedly threatened to shoot up to 20 people at an office in Boise, Idaho.
The individual was traced to Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, where he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun. Nelk and Keller’s quick and thorough investigation saved many lives, according to National Park Service Special Agent Jacob Olson.
Deputy Justin O’Hara was recognized for his actions when a fire broke out in Hankinson, North Dakota. The fire occurred at 307 Main Ave. S., which includes a hardware store and apartments.
“With unknown occupants still inside, Deputy O’Hara attempted to go into the apartments,” Leshovsky said. “He found that he could not due to the heavy smoke. He then coordinated efforts to verify that persons were still in the building.”
From there, Deputy O’Hara led responding firefighters to persons needing rescue from the building. Eyewitness accounts, as well as footage from his body camera, show O’Hara assisted in getting ladders to the building and in the rescuing of individuals.
“According to eyewitnesses, the heroism displayed by him saved at least three lives that day,” Leshovsky said.
Commissioner Tim Campbell was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
