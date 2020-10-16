Richland County confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 42 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Oct. 16. Friday marked October’s highest day for local active cases. Twelve new cases were confirmed Friday, tying with the amount confirmed Thursday, Oct. 15.
The majority of Richland County’s active COVID-19 cases, 18 total, are among ages 20-39. The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups each have nine confirmed active cases. Close behind is the 60-69 age group, with seven active cases, and the 70-79 age groups, with six active cases.
COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in multiple age groups. As of Friday, there are five active cases among Richland County residents ages 50-59, three among ages 40-49, two among ages 15-19 and one among ages 80 or older.
Richland County has had 319 COVID-19 cases and 275 recoveries to date. Friday’s report from the North Dakota Department of Health once again indicates the county has had two deaths from or related to COVID-19. The fatality number changed Thursday from three total to two total, with no indication that a deceased individual was from another county or state.
A new record of 5,247 active cases statewide, including a record 877 new cases, were confirmed Friday by NDDoH. Friday marked the ninth consecutive record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases statewide and 11th to date in October. The 5,247 active cases are up from the 4,947 confirmed Thursday. The 877 new cases are up from the 705 confirmed Thursday.
Eighteen deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, bringing North Dakota to 388 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. The individuals include:
• eight men and women in their 90s, including a woman from Bottineau County, a woman from Burleigh County, two men from McHenry County, a woman from McLean County, a man from Morton County, a man from Stark County and a woman from Ward County
• five men and women in their 80s, including a woman from Bottineau County, a man from Burleigh County, a man from Grand Forks County, a woman from Stark County and a woman from Williams County
• three men and women in their 70s, including a woman from Burleigh County, a man from Cass County and a woman from Stark County
• two men and women in their 60s, including a man from Burleigh County and a woman from Towner County
All of the deceased individuals had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Most of North Dakota’s 388 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 249 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. Of the remaining 139 deaths to date, 71 have been among individuals age 70-79 and 68 have been among individuals ages 10-69. The majority of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, 974 total, are among ages 20-29.
As of Friday, North Dakota confirmed 30,517 positive COVID-19 cases, 24,882 recoveries and 388 deaths from or related to the disease.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active case, with Slope and Steele counties each having one confirmed case Friday. Forty-four counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 223 total, was confirmed in Cass County.
Richland County, as of Friday, rose to a tie for No. 21 from a tie for No. 28 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. The county is tied with Sioux County, which also confirmed 21 cases Friday. Richland was at No. 28 Thursday, No 33 Wednesday, Oct. 14, No. 31 Tuesday, Oct. 13 and peaked at No. 11 in late September.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 1,045 confirmed Friday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 890 active cases.
As of Friday, more than 34 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 23.25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
