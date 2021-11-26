Richland County confirms 0 new, 41 active COVID-19 cases

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Nov. 26 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
0 — new COVID-19 or related cases Friday in Richland County
41 — active positive COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County
161 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
4 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday
2,804 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2,111 confirmed by PCR tests and 693 deemed probable by antigen tests)
1,328 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
106 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Friday
263 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Friday
13,261 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 3.616 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
541 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1475 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
138 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0376 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
1 in 28 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1 in 7 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1,874 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Nov. 9
2,742 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
63.8 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,533 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Nov. 23; information on local vaccinations for ages 5-11 was not available
61.7 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,259 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 23
52.6 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (395,202 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 23
48.8 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (366,726 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 23
778 — total of active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (234 among ages 0-5, 318 among ages 6-11, 89 among ages 12-14 and 137 among ages 15-19)
428 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29
567 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39
1,235 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (372 among ages 40-49, 338 among ages 50-59, 259 among ages 60-69, 142 among ages 70-79 and 124 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 31 counties had new cases; 15 counties had single-digit activity
781 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota
39 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County
360 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
17 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
3,008 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
174 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
178 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19
23 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
49 — number of individuals statewide between ages 70-79 hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 43 among ages 60-69, 26 each among ages 50-59 and ages 80 and older and 20 among ages 40-49
1,076 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
618 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (368 total) and 60-69 (250 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
180 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; two among ages 15-59, seven among ages 20-29, 15 among ages 30-39, 46 among ages 40-49 and 110 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
