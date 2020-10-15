Richland County confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Oct. 15. Thursday marked October’s highest day locally for both active cases and new cases, 12 total.
The majority of Richland County’s active COVID-19 cases, nine total, are among ages 20-29. The 30-39 age group has six confirmed active cases, followed by the 60-69 and 70-79 age groups, each with five confirmed active cases. Coming in last are the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups, each with three confirmed active cases, and the 15-19 and 80 or older age groups, each with one confirmed active case.
Richland County has had 307 COVID-19 cases to date, with 272 local recoveries. On Thursday, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Richland County has had two deaths from or related to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Oct. 14, the county had three confirmed deaths from or related to COVID-19. Daily News will continue to monitor variances in NDDoH’s reporting of Richland County.
A new record of 4,947 active cases, including 705 new, were confirmed Thursday by NDDoH. Thursday marked the eighth consecutive record-breaking day for active COVID-19 cases statewide and 10th to date in October. The 4,947 active cases are up from the 4,759 confirmed Wednesday. The 705 new cases are down from the record 713 new cases confirmed Monday.
Five deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, bringing North Dakota to 370 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began. The individuals include a man in his 90s from Ward County, a woman in her 80s from Cavalier County, a woman in her 70s from Bottineau County, a man in his 70s from Mercer County and a woman in her 70s from Morton County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Most of North Dakota’s 370 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 236 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older. Of the remaining 134 deaths to date, 68 have been among individuals age 70-79 and 66 have been among individuals age 10-69. The majority of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, 974 total, are among ages 20-29.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 29,653 positive COVID-19 cases, 24,336 recoveries and 370 deaths form or related to the disease.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case, with Slope County having no confirmed cases Thursday. Forty-eight counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 134 total, was confirmed in Burleigh County.
Richland County, as of Thursday rose to a tie for No. 28 from a tie for No. 33 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. The county is tied with Towner County, which also has 33 confirmed cases. Richland was at No. 33 Wednesday, No. 31 Tuesday, Oct. 13 and peaked at No. 11 in late September.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 1,006 confirmed Thursday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 880 active cases.
As of Thursday, more than 33.75 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 23.10 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
