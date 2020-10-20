Richland County confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

North Dakota confirmed a new-record 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 6,032 active cases Tuesday, Oct. 20. The new cases are the highest single-day amount since the coronavirus pandemic began. They’re up from the 662 confirmed Monday, Oct. 19 by the North Dakota Department of Health.
The 6,032 active cases are up from the 5,837 confirmed Monday. Tuesday marked the 13th consecutive record-breaking day for active cases and 15th to date in October.
Four new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, equal to the four confirmed Monday. The newly deceased include a man in his 60s from Stark County, a man in his 70s from Ramsey County and two women in their 80s from Cass County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nearly double the 10 confirmed Monday. As of Tuesday, the county has 74 active cases, up from the 61 active cases confirmed Monday.
The county rose one slot to No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, NDDoH reported. Richland County is behind Walsh County, with 76 confirmed cases, and ahead of Traill County, with 58 confirmed cases.
Richland County has had 375 COVID-19 cases, 299 recoveries and two deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The county’s 74 active COVID-19 cases include 17 between ages 30-39, 11 each (22 total) between 20-29 and 50-59, 10 between 40-49, nine between 60-69, eight between 70-79, five between 15-19, two between 12-14 and one among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 1,302 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 986 confirmed active active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH confirmed.
North Dakota has had 776,039 processed COVID-19 tests, 33,666 cases, 27,222 recoveries and 412 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 262 as of Tuesday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 78 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 40 deaths among ages 60-69.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-seven counties reported new cases Tuesday.
A total of 219 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Tuesday in Burleigh County. Cass County continues to lead in terms of active cases, with 1,365 as of Tuesday, followed by Burleigh County’s 1,013 active cases.
More than 35 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 23.90 percent of the Richland County population has been tested to date.
