Richland County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new COVID-19 cases Monday, Jan. 11. As of midday Monday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed Richland County having 37 active COVID-19 cases.
Monday marked the county's second straight day at No. 12 for North Dakota's active cases. Ramsey and Walsh counties, North Dakota, tied for No. 10 with 41 active cases each. McKenzie County, North Dakota, ranked No. 13 with 33 active cases Monday.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, Richland County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and 35 active cases, placing it at No. 12 for active cases in North Dakota. In recent weeks, Richland County has fluctuated between No. 9-No. 12 for statewide COVID-19 activity, according to NDDoH data.
It has been approximately a month since the last confirmed local COVID-19 or related death, of which there have been 15 to date. No new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Monday, keeping North Dakota’s cumulative total at 1,352 to date.
The state confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases, up from Sunday’s 93 new. North Dakota also confirmed 1,881 active COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 1,899 active cases. Seventy-four individuals were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, up from Sunday’s 74 hospitalized. North Dakota confirmed 126 new recoveries Monday, down from Sunday’s 214 recoveries.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 54 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, 15 cases each; Ward County, nine cases; and Williams County, four cases.
Cass County also ranked No. 1 for North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases Monday, with 388 confirmed cases. It was followed by Burleigh County, with 212 active cases; Ward County, 176 active cases; Grand Forks County, 169 active cases; and Williams County, 100 active cases.
