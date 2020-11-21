Richland County confirms 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 21 new cases and 136 active cases Saturday, Nov. 21. The new cases are up from the 17 new cases confirmed Friday, Nov. 20. The active cases are down from the 143 active cases confirmed Friday.
As of Saturday, Richland County has had eight deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. The county remains at No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). In late September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for active cases statewide and during the week of Monday, Nov. 16, it was hovering between No. 13-15.
Richland County is currently behind Ramsey County, which confirmed 147 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, NDDoH reported. Richland County is currently ahead of Pembina County, which confirmed 121 active COVID-19 cases Saturday.
North Dakota confirmed 1,526 new COVID-19 cases and 10,066 active cases Saturday. The new cases are up from the 1,408 new cases confirmed Friday. The active cases are up from the 9,915 active cases confirmed Friday.
The record for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
As of Saturday, Nov. 21, there are 296 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, up from Friday’s 289 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 16 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 834 individuals. The new deaths are down from the 23 deaths confirmed Friday, NDDoH reported.
Saturday’s newly deceased individuals include four from Ward County, North Dakota: a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s and two women in their 90s. There were also three from Ransom County: a man in his 90s and two women in their 90s.
The remaining nine deceased include two women in their 80s from Burleigh County, a man in his 80s from Cass County, a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 60s from Nelson County, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from Pierce County, a woman in her 80s from Stark County and a man in his 90s from Stutsman County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Saturday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 991 COVID-19 cases, 847 recoveries (including 23 with a recovery date of Friday) and eight deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county’s 136 active cases include 21 among ages 50-59, 19 among ages 20-29, 18 among ages 60-69, 17 among ages 40-49, 16 each (32 total) among ages 15-19 and 30-39, 11 among ages 80 and older, eight among ages 6-11 and five each (10 total) among ages 12-14 and 70-79.
Statewide, a total of 1,904 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,575 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,067,090 processed COVID-19 tests, 71,540 confirmed cases, 60,640 recoveries (including 1,146 with a recovery date of Friday) and 834 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 834 COVID-19 or related deaths, 539 as of Saturday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 156 deaths among ages 70-79 and 79 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 60 deaths include 39 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday. Forty-nine counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 401 cases; Burleigh County, 233 cases; Ward County, 151 cases; Grand Forks County, 131 cases; and Morton County, 58 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 1,679 cases; Burleigh County, 1,474 cases; Ward County, 1,173 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,077 cases; and Morton County, 489 cases.
Just over 43 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. More than 30.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
