Richland County confirms 21st COVID-19 death Tuesday

Records from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) show that five new deaths statewide were confirmed Tuesday. This means the local deceased could be either one person each between ages 50-59 and 60-69, one of two people between ages 70-79 or one person age 80 and older.
Richland County, North Dakota, has confirmed its 21st death from or related to COVID-19. The county also confirmed 17 new and 71 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Prior to Tuesday, Richland County last confirmed a COVID-19 or related death on Oct. 27. The 71 active local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday are up from the 55 active cases Monday, Nov. 8. No new cases were confirmed Monday. Seven new local COVID-19 recoveries were confirmed Tuesday, equal to the seven recoveries confirmed Monday.
North Dakota confirmed 791 new and 3,455 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as 499 new recoveries statewide. The five new COVID-19 deaths confirmed by NDDoH brings the state’s cumulative total to 1,796, including nine to date for November 2021. A total of 150 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 17 ICU patients.
Most positive cases statewide, 639 total, are among the 30-39 age group. NDDoH reported COVID-19 activity in all 53 counties and new cases in all but Billings, McIntosh and Sheridan counties.
Cass County, North Dakota, led Tuesday for COVID-19 activity, with 225 new and 830 active cases. It was followed by Burleigh County, North Dakota, with 84 new and 475 active cases.
