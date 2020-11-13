Richland County confirms 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases and 137 active cases Friday, Nov. 13. The new cases are down from the 33 new cases confirmed Thursday, Nov. 12. The active cases are down from the 147 active cases confirmed Thursday.
The county dropped to No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. Richland County, which was at No. 11 Thursday, is behind Pembina County, which confirmed 151 active cases Friday. McKenzie County confirmed 128 active cases Friday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed.
Richland County, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Friday, has had four such deaths to date.
North Dakota confirmed 1,441 new COVID-19 cases and 10,486 active cases Friday. The new cases are down from the record 1,801 new cases confirmed Thursday. The number of active cases is down from the 10,421 active cases confirmed Thursday. The record for active cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11.
As of Friday, there are 293 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19. North Dakota confirmed 10 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 707. The number is down from the 11 deaths confirmed Thursday.
The newly deceased include two men in their 70s, one each from Barnes and McLean counties; three women in their 80s, one each from Cass, Dickey and Ward counties; three men in their 80s, one from Grand Forks County and two from Ward County; a man in his 90s from Cavalier County and a woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.
Richland County has had 813 COVID-19 cases, 672 recoveries (including 18 with a recovery date of Thursday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The county’s 137 active cases include 26 each (52 total) among the ages 20-29 and 50-59 populations, 21 among ages 60-69, 19 among ages 30-39, 13 among ages 40-49, 12 among ages 70-79, seven among ages 80 or older, six among ages 15-19, four among ages 12-14 and three among ages 6-11.
Statewide, a total of 2,133 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,604 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 985,273 processed COVID-19 tests, 60,602 confirmed cases, 49,409 recoveries (including 1,163 with a recovery date of Thursday) and 707 deaths from or related to the disease as of Friday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 707 COVID-19 or related deaths, 458 as of Friday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 131 deaths among ages 70-79 and 66 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 52 deaths including 31 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 144 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday. Forty-nine counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 253 cases; Burleigh County, 191 cases; Ward County, 183 cases; Grand Forks County, 165 cases; and Rolette County, 64 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Friday include Cass County, 1,691 cases; Burleigh County, 1,541 cases; Ward County, 1,430 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,059 cases; and Morton County, 490 cases.
Exactly 40.80 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 28.75 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
