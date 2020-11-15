Richland County confirms 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases and 150 active cases Sunday, Nov. 15. The new cases are up from the 24 active cases confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14. The active cases are up from the 141 active cases confirmed Saturday.
The county, which confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is behind Pembina County, which confirmed 151 active cases Sunday, and ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 141 active cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
North Dakota confirmed 935 new COVID-19 cases and 11,124 active cases Sunday. The new cases are down from the record 2,278 new cases confirmed Saturday. The active cases are down from the 11,311 active cases confirmed Saturday.
As of Sunday, there are 322 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, up from Saturday’s 305 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 10 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 736. The new deaths are down from the 19 deaths confirmed Saturday.
The newly deceased include three individuals each from Grand Forks and Stutsman counties. The three from Grand Forks County include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s. The three from Stutsman County include a woman in her 80s and two women in her 90s.
The remaining four individuals include a man in his 50s from Mountrail County, a man in his 70s from Kidder County, a man in his 80s from Ramsey County and a woman in her 80s from Walsh County, NDDoH reported.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Sunday.
Richland County has had 866 COVID-19 cases, 711 recoveries (including 15 with a recovery date of Saturday) and five deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The county’s 150 active cases include 28 among the ages 50-59 population, 27 among ages 20-29, 21 each (42 total) among ages 30-39 and 60-69, 14 among ages 40-49, 11 among ages 80 or older, 10 among ages 15-19, eight among ages 12-14, seven among ages 70-79, two among ages 6-11 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 2,209 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,711 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,008,066 processed COVID-19 tests, 63,796 confirmed cases, 51,936 recoveries (including 922 with a recovery date of Saturday) and 736 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 736 COVID-19 or related deaths, 476 as of Sunday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 137 deaths among ages 70-79 and 69 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 54 deaths include 33 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 172 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 293 deaths were confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Sunday. Forty-six counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Sunday include Grand Forks County, 136 cases; Burleigh County, 133 cases; Ward County, 132 cases; Cass County, 129 cases; and Morton County, 58 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Sunday include Burleigh County, 1,669 cases; Cass County, 1,600 cases; Ward County, 1,510 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,170 cases; and Morton County, 531 cases.
Exactly 41.45 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 29.25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
