Richland County confirms 3 new, 28 active COVID-19 cases

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Monday, Nov. 22 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

3 — new COVID-19 or related cases Monday in Richland County

28 — active positive COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

9 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Monday in Richland County

3 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday

2,774 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Monday (2,099 confirmed by PCR tests and 675 deemed probable by antigen tests)

1,269 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

106 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Monday

255 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Monday

12,766 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 3.492 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

516 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1412 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

132 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0361 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals

1 in 29 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotas who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020

1 in 7 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020

1,852 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Nov. 9

2,725 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

63.6 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,520 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Nov. 21; information on local vaccinations for ages 5-11 was not available

61.5 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,232 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 21

52.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (393,620 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 21

48.7 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (365,562 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 21

767 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (216 among ages 0-5, 320 among ages 6-11, 89 among ages 12-14 and 142 among ages 15-19)

397 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29

519 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39

1,158 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (364 among ages 40-49, 304 among ages 50-59, 258 among ages 60-69, 127 among ages 70-79 and 105 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; 25 counties had new cases; 20 counties had single-digit activity

688 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota

41 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County

368 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

27 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

2,841 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

165 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

163 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19

21 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

41 — number of individuals statewide between ages 70-79 hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 39 among ages 60-69, 25 among ages 50-59, and 23 among ages 80 and older

1,070 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

607 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (365 total) and 60-69 (242 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

175 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; two among ages 15-59, seven among ages 20-29, 14 among ages 30-39, 45 among ages 40-49 and 107 among ages 50-59

