Richland County confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases and 147 active cases Thursday, Nov. 12. The new cases are up from the 24 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The active cases are down from the 151 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
The county has returned to its peak position of No. 11 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. It rose to No. 11 from No. 14, where it was at Wednesday.
Richland County is behind Stark County, which confirmed 246 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, and ahead of Pembina County, which confirmed 142 active cases, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed. Richland County was previously at No. 11 in late September.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Thursday, has had four such deaths to date.
North Dakota confirmed a new record 1,801 new COVID-19 cases and 10,421 active cases Thursday. The new cases are up from the 1,039 new cases confirmed Wednesday. The previous record for new cases, 1,764 total, was confirmed Friday, Nov. 6. The number of active cases is down from the record 11,656 confirmed Wednesday.
“Please note that the high number of daily tests and positives reflects 5,600 tests reported to us yesterday that were part of a backlog experienced by the third-party lab,” NDDoH stated. “Also note that the abnormally high fluctuations in active cases, recovered and hospitalized are a result of the system catching up from the software issue experienced on Monday. The system is currently caught up.”
As of Thursday, there are 294 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19. Also as of Thursday, North Dakota has had three record-breaking days in November for new COVID-19 cases. There have been nine record-breaking days in November for active COVID-19 cases.
Eleven new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 697 to date, were confirmed Thursday. The number is down from the 12 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The newly deceased include a man in his 20s form Benson County, a man in his 50s from Cass County, two men in their 80s, one from LaMoure County and one from Mercer County, one woman in her 80s from Nelson County, two women in their 90s from Morton County, one woman in her 90s from Kidder County and three men in their 90s, one from Cass County, one from Ward County and one from Williams County.
Richland County has had 789 COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries (including seven with a recovery date of Wednesday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county’s 147 active cases include 30 among the ages 20-29 population, 22 each (44 total) among ages 30-39 and 40-49, 21 among ages 60-69, 18 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 15-19, 10 among ages 70-79, six among ages 80 or older, four among ages 6-11 and three among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 2,118 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,582 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 973,331 processed COVID-19 tests, 59,173 confirmed cases, 48,055 recoveries (including 927 with a recovery date of Wednesday) and 697 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 697 COVID-19 or related deaths, 450 as of Thursday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 129 deaths among ages 70-79 and 66 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 52 deaths including 31 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 134 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Thursday. Fifty counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 404 cases; Ward County, 267 cases; Burleigh County, 228 cases; Stutsman County, 128 cases; and Grand Forks County, 110 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 1,713 cases; Burleigh County, 1,547 cases; Ward County, 1,418 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,058 cases; and Morton County, 510 cases.
Exactly 40.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 28.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
