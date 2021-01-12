Richland County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 32 active cases Tuesday, Jan. 12. Tuesday marked the county’s third straight day at No. 12 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Tuesday’s four new cases are up from the two confirmed Monday, Jan. 11, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. The 32 active cases are down from the 37 confirmed Monday.
McKenzie County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVId-19 cases Tuesday, coming in at No. 11 for the state. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 31 active cases and came in at No. 13.
North Dakota confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 121 new cases. However, the state’s number of active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,763 total, was down from the 1,881 active cases Monday. Seventy individuals were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, down from Monday’s 74 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 185 new recoveries Tuesday, up from Monday’s 126 recoveries.
Three new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Tuesday, NDDoH reported. They include a woman in her 70s from Williams County, a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County. North Dakota has had 1,355 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date. Richland County has had 15 such deaths, confirming its last to date in mid-December 2020.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 44 cases (down from 54 on Monday), Burleigh County, 35 cases (up from 15 on Monday), Grand Forks County, 23 cases (up from 15 on Monday), Ward County, 19 cases (up from nine on Monday) and Williams County (up from four on Monday).
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 372 cases; Burleigh County, 207 cases; Ward County, 166 cases; Grand Forks, 163 cases; and Williams County, 91 cases.
