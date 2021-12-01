Richland County confirms 9 new, 36 active COVID-19 cases

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Dec. 1 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
9 — new COVID-19 or related cases Wednesday in Richland County
36 — active positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Richland County
85 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County
10 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday
2,829 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday (2,122 confirmed by PCR tests and 707 deemed probable by antigen tests)
1,383 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
109 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
267 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Wednesday
13,902 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 3.770 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
555 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1505 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
145 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0393 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
1 in 27 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1 in 6 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1,898 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday; six new deaths were confirmed Wednesday, believed to be one among ages 60-69, four among ages 70-79 and one among ages 80 and older
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Nov. 9
2,772 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
63.9 — percentage of county residents ages 12 and older (8,544 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Nov 30, according to NDDoH; according to information from Richland County, 123 youth ages 5-11, or nearly 9 percent of the local population in that age group, has received at least one dose of vaccine
62.1 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,309 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 30, according to NDDoH
53 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (398,285 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 30
49.2 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (369,775 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Nov. 30
739 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (214 among ages 0-5, 301 among ages 6-11, 92 among ages 12-14 and 132 among ages 15-19)
533 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29
585 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39
1,323 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (427 among ages 40-49, 385 among ages 50-59, 279 among ages 60-69, 119 among ages 70-79 and 113 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; 51 had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 44 counties had new cases; 18 counties had single-digit activity
874 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota
186 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County
401 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
67 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
3,180 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
691 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
426 — new COVID-19 recoveries in North Dakota
165 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19
17 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
37 — number of individuals statewide between ages 70-79 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 35 among ages 60-69, 28 among ages 50-59 and 27 among ages 80 and older
1,080 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
633 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (379 total) and 60-69 (254 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
185 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-19 who have died from or related to COVID-19; two among ages 15-19, eight among ages 20-29, 15 among ages 30-39, 46 among ages 40-49 and 114 among ages 50-59
4 — number of North Dakota counties with new confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths Wednesday: Cass, three total, and Barnes, Dickey and Pierce counties, with one each, according to NDDoH information
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
