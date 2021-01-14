Richland County confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and 33 active cases Thursday, Jan. 14. The county rose to No. 12 from No. 14 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Thursday marked Richland County’s fifth consecutive day outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity. The nine new cases are up from the one new case confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. The 33 active cases are up from the 27 confirmed Wednesday.
Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 40 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, coming in at No. 11. McKenzie County, North Dakota, confirmed 32 active cases and came in at No. 13.
North Dakota confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 227 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,764 active COVID-19 cases, up from Wednesday’s 1,749 active cases.
Seventy-eight individuals were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 72 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 194 new COVID-19 recoveries Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 172 recoveries.
Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Thursday, NDDoH reported. They included six men and two women, all between ages 60-99. Two each were from Cass County, North Dakota, and two each were from Ward County, North Dakota.
North Dakota has had 1,365 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 95,378 confirmed cases and 92,249 recoveries to date.
Richland County has had 1,610 COVID-19 cases, 1,562 recoveries (including three new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. It has been over a month since the last local COVID-19 death.
Thursday’s active COVID-19 cases statewide included 385 among ages 20-29 and 278 among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported. As of Thursday, North Dakota has confirmed 26 COVID-19 or related deaths for January 2021, compared to 275 for December 2020. Less than 100 of the 1,365 statewide deaths to date have been among ages 15-59.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 27 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 54 cases; Burleigh County, 35 cases; Stark County, 20 cases; and Grand Forks and Ward counties, 19 cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 354 cases; Burleigh County, 220 cases; Ward County, 171 cases; Grand Forks County, 148 cases; and Williams County, 93 cases.
More than 37.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 50.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
