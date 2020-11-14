Richland County confirms fifth COVID-19 death Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new death, 24 new COVID-19 cases and 141 active cases Saturday, Nov. 14. The new cases are level with the 24 active cases confirmed Friday, Nov. 13. The active cases are up from the 137 active cases confirmed Friday.
The deceased was a woman in her 90s, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed Saturday. Richland County has had five deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
Richland County remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. The county is behind Ramsey County, which confirmed 156 active cases Saturday, and ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 137 active cases, NDDoH confirmed.
North Dakota confirmed a record 2,278 new COVID-19 cases and 11,311 active cases Saturday. The new cases are up from the 1,441 new cases confirmed Friday. The previous record for new cases, 1,801 total, was confirmed Thursday, Nov. 12. The number of active cases is up from the 10,486 active cases confirmed Friday. The record for active cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11.
As of Saturday, there are 305 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19. North Dakota confirmed 19 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 726. The number is up from the 10 deaths confirmed Friday.
In addition to the woman in her 90s from Richland County, the newly deceased include six individuals from Ward County. The six include four women in their 80s and two men in their 80s.
The other 12 newly deceased include a woman in her 90s from Barnes County; a man and a woman, both in their 80s, from Burleigh County; a man in his 70s from McLean County; a woman in her 70s from Nelson County; a man in his 60s from Rolette County; a man in his 70s from Stark County; a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, all from Stutsman County; a woman in her 60s from Traill County; and a man in his 90s from Wells County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Saturday.
Richland County has had 837 COVID-19 cases, 691 recoveries (including 17 with a recovery date of Friday) and five deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county’s 141 active cases include 29 among the ages 20-29 population, 24 among ages 50-59, 23 among ages 60-69, 18 among ages 30-39, 13 among ages 40-49, 10 among ages 15-19, eight each (16 total) among ages 70-79 and 80 or older, five among ages 12-14, two among ages 6-11 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 2,294 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,737 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 999,974 processed COVID-19 tests, 62,872 confirmed cases, 50,835 recoveries (including 1,177 with a recovery date of Friday) and 726 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 726 COVID-19 or related deaths, 470 as of Saturday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 135 deaths among ages 70-79 and 68 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 53 deaths include 32 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 163 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 293 deaths were confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday. Fifty-one counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Grand Forks County, 296 cases; Cass County, 289 cases; Ward County, 285 cases; Burleigh County, 265 cases; and Stark County, 156 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 1,716 cases; Burleigh County, 1,665 cases; Ward County, 1,512 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,166 county; and Morton County, 521 cases.
Exactly 41.25 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 29 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
