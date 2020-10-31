Richland County confirms fourth COVID-19 death, 19 new cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new death from or related to COVID-19 and 19 new cases Saturday, Oct. 31. The cases are up from the eight new cases confirmed Friday, Oct. 30.
The deceased was a man in his 60s, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed. As of Saturday, Richland County has 93 active cases, down from the 95 active cases confirmed Friday.
The county, as of Saturday, is tied for No. 16 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, the state health department confirmed. Richland County, which was tied for No. 15 Friday, is now tied with Dickey County, which also confirmed 93 active cases Saturday. Ahead of the counties is Mountrail County, No. 15 with 96 confirmed active cases. Behind Richland and Dickey counties is Richland's former tie-mate, Mercer County, with 89 confirmed active cases.
North Dakota confirmed a new-record 1,433 new COVID-19 cases and 7,859 active cases Saturday. The new cases are up from the then-record 1,357 new cases confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The active cases are up from the then-record 7,275 active cases confirmed Friday.
As of Saturday, North Dakota has had nine record-breaking days for new COVID-19 cases and 21 record-breaking days for active cases.
Twelve new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota's total to 524 to date, were confirmed Saturday. The number is down from the 13 deaths confirmed Friday.
In addition to the Richland County man, Saturday's deceased individuals include three from LaMoure County (a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s), three from Ward County (a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s), two from Dickey County (a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s) and one each from Grand Forks County (a man in his 80s), McHenry County (a man in his 70s) and Williams County (a man in his 60s).
Richland County has had 525 COVID-19 cases, 428 recoveries (including 12 with a recovery date of Friday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county's 93 active COVID-19 cases include 15 each (30 total) among the ages 15-19 and 30-39 population, 13 among ages 40-49, 12 among ages 20-29, eight each (32 total) among ages 50-59, 60-69, 70-79 and 80 or older and three each (six total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,491 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota's ages 20-29 population. They're followed by the 1,331 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 866,805 processed COVID-19 tests, 43,916 confirmed cases, 35,533 recoveries (including 718 with a recovery date of Friday) and 524 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota's COVID-19 or related deaths, 325 as of Saturday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It's followed by the 105 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 56 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 38 deaths include 21 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
As of Saturday, Oct. 31, North Dakota has confirmed 253 deaths from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October, compared to 123 dead for the full month of September and 41 for the full month of August. The state ends October with more than double the amount of COVID-19 or related deaths in October than there were in September.
Fifty-two of North Dakota's 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday. Slope County did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Fifty counties reported new cases Saturday.
A total of 260 new cases, the day's largest, were confirmed Saturday in Ward County. The county is at 1,070 active cases as of Saturday, coming in at No. 3 in North Dakota.
Cass County, which had 241 new cases confirmed Saturday, led the state with 1,259 active cases. Burleigh County, which had 142 new cases, confirmed 1,200 active cases.
Nearly 37.60 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 26 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
