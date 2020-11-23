Richland County confirms record 160 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases and a record 160 active cases Monday, Nov. 23. The new cases are down from the 28 new cases confirmed Sunday, Nov. 22. The active cases are up from the 157 active cases confirmed Sunday.
As of Monday, Richland County has has eight deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. The county is at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Richland County, which peaked at No. 11 for active cases throughout North Dakota in late September, has hovered between No. 13-15 in recent NDDoH reports. As of Monday, it is between Mountrail County (174 active cases) and Foster County (117 active cases).
North Dakota confirmed 710 new COVID-19 cases and 9,854 active cases Monday. The new cases are down from the 1,150 new cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are down from the 10,244 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The record for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
As of Monday, Nov. 23, there are 314 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, down from Sunday’s 315 individuals. North Dakota confirmed six new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state’s total to 846 individuals. The new deaths are level with the six deaths confirmed Sunday, NDDoH reported.
Monday’s newly deceased individuals include three from Burleigh County, North Dakota: a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s. The remaining three include a man in his 60s from Cass County, a man in his 70s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 70s from Ward County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Monday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 1,032 COVID-19 cases, 864 recoveries (including eight with a recovery date of Sunday) and eight deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 160 active cases include 28 among ages 50-59, 23 among ages 30-39, 21 each (42 total) among ages 15-19 and 60-69, 17 each (34 total) among ages 20-29 and 40-49, 12 among ages 80 and older, 10 among ages 6-11, six among ages 70-79 and five among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,829 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,547 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,084,813 processed COVID-19 tests, 73,397 confirmed cases, 62,697 recoveries (including 892 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 846 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 846 COVID-19 or related deaths, 544 as of Monday, have been among ages 80 and older. It’s followed by the 161 deaths among ages 70-79 and 81 deaths among ages 60-69, according to NDDoH. The remaining 60 deaths include 39 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 280 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Monday. Thirty-nine counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 194 cases; Burleigh County, 103 cases; Grand Forks County, 66 cases; Morton County, 45 cases; and Stark County, 39 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Monday include Cass County, 1,621 cases; Burleigh County, 1,499 cases; Ward County, 1,059 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,005 cases; and Morton County, 512 cases.
Nearly 43.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 30.90 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
