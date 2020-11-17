Richland County confirms two new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases and 132 active cases Tuesday, Nov. 17. The new cases are up from the 12 new cases confirmed Monday, Nov. 16. The active cases are down from the 150 active cases confirmed Monday.
The local deceased included a man in his 90s and a man in his 70s, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County has had seven deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
As of Tuesday, Richland County remains at No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is behind Pembina County, which confirmed 137 active cases Tuesday, and ahead of McKenzie County, which confirmed 127 cases according to NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 1,091 new COVID-19 cases and 10,022 active cases Tuesday. The new cases are up from the 1,089 new cases confirmed Monday. The active cases are down from the 10,900 active cases confirmed Monday.
As of Tuesday, there are 304 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19, down from Monday’s 332 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 26 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 769 individuals. The new deaths are up from the seven deaths confirmed Monday.
In addition to the two from Richland County, the newly deceased include eight from Ward County: a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 100s.
The remaining 16 deceased North Dakotans include four from Burleigh County: a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and two men in their 90s; three from Cass County: a woman in her 50s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s; two from Morton County: a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s; and two from Stutsman County: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.
The final five include a man in his 60s from Grant County, a man in his 80s from Logan County, a woman in her 80s from Pembina County, a man in his 60s from Rolette County and a man in his 80s from Stark County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Tuesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 897 COVID-19 cases, 758 recoveries (including 10 with a recovery date of Monday) and seven deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The county’s 132 active cases include 24 among the ages 50-59 population, 23 among ages 20-29, 17 among ages 30-39, 16 among ages 60-69, 14 among ages 80 or older, 12 among ages 40-49, 10 among ages 15-19, seven among ages 70-79, six among ages 12-14, two among ages 6-11 and one among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,958 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,513 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,022,763 processed COVID-19 tests, 65,967 confirmed cases, 55,176 recoveries (including 1,175 with a recovery date of Monday) and 769 deaths from or related to the disease as of Tuesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 769 COVID-19 or related deaths, 498 as of Tuesday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 144 deaths among ages 70-79 and 71 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 56 deaths include 35 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 204 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 294 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Tuesday. Forty-six counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 205 cases; Ward County, 145 cases; Burleigh County, 131 cases; Grand Forks County, 117 cases; and Stutsman County, 65 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday include Cass County, 1,524 cases; Burleigh County, 1,475 cases; Ward County, 1,243 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,103 cases; and Stutsman County, 467 cases.
More than 41.90 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 29.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
